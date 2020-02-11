Coliseum gets dirt-smoother

The Black Widow Groomer that Odessa rancher Bob Steakley loaned Ector County Coliseum for the recent Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo worked so well and was so heartily praised that Steakley donated the $7,100 dirt-smoothing machine to the county.

Addressing County Judge Debi Hays and the four commissioners Tuesday morning before they accepted Steakley’s offer and thanked him, Coliseum Manager Aaron Martin said a tractor driver pulled the groomer over the arena floor several times during each performance of the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sponsored event Jan. 3-11.

“Everyone was impressed,” Martin said at the 10 a.m. commissioners court meeting, adding that the machine provided the cowboys and cowgirls much better footing.

Other business in the brisk half-hour session included the court’s approval of bid specifications for the resurfacing of 1 1/2 miles of West 42nd Street from State Highway 302 and West Loop 338 to Farm to Market 1936.

Proposed by County Highways & Streets Department Director Evans Kessey, the project will widen West 42nd from four to five lanes with a continuous turning lane in the middle and lay a stronger surface to withstand the oil boom’s heavy traffic.

Appearing on behalf of Sheriff Mike Griffis, Chief Deputy Eddie Mancha won approval of a grant application to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a Special Weapons & Tactics Team van.

Mancha said the vehicle is smaller and more versatile than the one his department currently has. “It’s more compact and easier to use,” he said.

Answering a question by Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons, County Auditor Randy Donner said the van purchase will be fully funded by the federal agency.

The court OK’d a consent form for limited queries of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to be signed by county employees with commercial drivers’ licenses.

Human Resources Director Patricia Patton explained that the form is a new federal requirement to verify that employees have not had a drug or alcohol violation in the previous two years. “They’re concerned with trying to make the highways safer,” she said.

The court also:

>> Passed a $50,100 contract services budget amendment to the county clerk’s records management fund.

>> Accepted the 2019 audit report of the detention center’s commissary account.

>> Approved the provision of documentation for the county to maintain its eminent domain authority with the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

>> Accepted requests by District Attorney Bobby Bland and County Attorney Dusty Gallivan to apply for 2020-21 victims’ assistance grants.

>> Approved a commercial services contract with Orkin Pest Control.

>> OK’d a service solution agreement with Johnson Controls Fire Protection Co.