  • February 11, 2020

Coliseum gets dirt-smoother - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

Coliseum gets dirt-smoother

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3:11 pm

Coliseum gets dirt-smoother By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Black Widow Groomer that Odessa rancher Bob Steakley loaned Ector County Coliseum for the recent Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo worked so well and was so heartily praised that Steakley donated the $7,100 dirt-smoothing machine to the county.

Addressing County Judge Debi Hays and the four commissioners Tuesday morning before they accepted Steakley’s offer and thanked him, Coliseum Manager Aaron Martin said a tractor driver pulled the groomer over the arena floor several times during each performance of the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sponsored event Jan. 3-11.

“Everyone was impressed,” Martin said at the 10 a.m. commissioners court meeting, adding that the machine provided the cowboys and cowgirls much better footing.

Other business in the brisk half-hour session included the court’s approval of bid specifications for the resurfacing of 1 1/2 miles of West 42nd Street from State Highway 302 and West Loop 338 to Farm to Market 1936.

Proposed by County Highways & Streets Department Director Evans Kessey, the project will widen West 42nd from four to five lanes with a continuous turning lane in the middle and lay a stronger surface to withstand the oil boom’s heavy traffic.

Appearing on behalf of Sheriff Mike Griffis, Chief Deputy Eddie Mancha won approval of a grant application to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a Special Weapons & Tactics Team van.

Mancha said the vehicle is smaller and more versatile than the one his department currently has. “It’s more compact and easier to use,” he said.

Answering a question by Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons, County Auditor Randy Donner said the van purchase will be fully funded by the federal agency.

The court OK’d a consent form for limited queries of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to be signed by county employees with commercial drivers’ licenses.

Human Resources Director Patricia Patton explained that the form is a new federal requirement to verify that employees have not had a drug or alcohol violation in the previous two years. “They’re concerned with trying to make the highways safer,” she said.

The court also:

>> Passed a $50,100 contract services budget amendment to the county clerk’s records management fund.

>> Accepted the 2019 audit report of the detention center’s commissary account.

>> Approved the provision of documentation for the county to maintain its eminent domain authority with the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

>> Accepted requests by District Attorney Bobby Bland and County Attorney Dusty Gallivan to apply for 2020-21 victims’ assistance grants.

>> Approved a commercial services contract with Orkin Pest Control.

>> OK’d a service solution agreement with Johnson Controls Fire Protection Co.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3:11 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
34°
Humidity: 91%
Winds: NE at 14mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 34°/Low 31°
Rain and snow. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 56°/Low 29°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 52°/Low 33°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]