Stringer defeats Russell in Precinct 3

Both were vying for the spot vacated by retiring commissioner Dale Childers and both were running for office for the first time. According to unofficial results, Stringer received 958 votes or 55.96 percent of the vote to Russell’s 754 or 44.04 percent of the vote.

Some 11,216 voters, or 14.46 percent, out of 77,583 cast ballots. The votes won’t be official until they are canvassed.

Precinct 3 encompasses most of the city of Odessa except for the far north and west, which are in Precinct 1, the east and northeast, in Precinct 2, and southeast, in Precinct 4.

Stringer is a 52-year-old Odessa native who graduated from Odessa High School in 1985 and attended Odessa College before studying at Texas A&M Commerce and other universities to qualify as a realtor, a previous Odessa American article stated.

He garnered extensive oilfield experience working for his dad Burt’s service company and later for the Arc Pressure Data flowback and wireline services company. Stringer was a realtor for Virgil Trower & Associates for three years in the late 1990s, sold new construction for Whitehead Construction for 10 years and rejoined Trower in 2010.

Russell is a 55-year-old native Odessan who graduated from Permian High School in 1983, attended Odessa College and earned a bachelor’s of business administration degree in finance at the University of Texas Permian Basin.

Interviewed after early voting results came in, Stringer said he was grateful for the voters of Ector County “and optimistic.”

“This is my first time to run for any office, so I’m a novice to say the least, but I am optimistic.”

Asked what he thought of the experience of running for office the first time, Russell said it’s interesting.

“It’s a lot of work, but you meet a lot of people. You get to do some things that you don’t typically do. You get to listen to a lot of people, so from that standpoint it’s very positive, and win or lose, I’m glad I did it.”