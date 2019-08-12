Ector County Commissioners to call election

Ector County commissioners will take up a packed agenda at 10 a.m. Tuesday including the consideration of a notice calling the Nov. 5 constitutional amendments election.
Hearing Lisa Sertuche from the county elections office, the court will also set the early voting schedule, appoint early voting clerks and replace Sherwood Church of Christ as a voting center with Kingston Baptist Church.
Statewide voters will decide 10 amendments with Proposition No. 3 to authorize a temporary property tax exemption in disaster areas, No. 4 to prohibit the state from levying an income tax on individuals and No. 5 to dedicate sales tax revenues on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.
Proposed by County Judge Debi Hays, a resolution will be discussed for the county to keep collecting proceeds from local nonprofit charitable bingo-playing groups.
In other business in the commissioners’ courtroom in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the panel will consider hiring Jeanette E. Castanon as an Extension Service horticulture agent to work in Ector and Midland counties.
Donations to the sheriff’s office will be accepted with $900 from Legacy Funeral Payable Co-op, $300 from Jesus Vela and $1,226 from the Odessa Rotary Club.
The court will also:
- Consider approving the its 2019-20 schedule, review the official oaths and bonds of Auditor Randy Donner and Tax Assessor-Collector Chief Deputy Michelle Baughman and set the holiday schedule for county employees.
- Discuss paying $23,762 for a Chevrolet pickup to replace a damaged building maintenance van.
- Review extensions of contracts for fire extinguisher and fire suppression services.
- Consider assigning the contractual interests of Wildcatter Aviation to the Texas Aero Co.
- Hear a presentation by Brandy Garcia of the county health department on renewing the agreement between Ector County and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, effective Sept. 1.
- Review reassigning a court bailiff to duties as a medical examiner’s investigator.
- Consider transferring a total of $9,500 to the road maintenance department for educational travel, the payment of professional dues and fees, contract services and the purchase of small tool supplies.
- Review a proposal by Donner to transfer $20,000 to the sheriff’s office for travel.
- Hear a request from District Attorney Bobby Bland for $3,000 for educational travel expenses.
- Consider a proposal to spend $9,500 for windscreens at the coliseum.
- Review county library requests for $6,473 for office supplies, $4,549 for audio visual supplies, $1,025 for library supplies, $214 for new books, $206 for subscriptions and $179 for contract services.
