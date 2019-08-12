Ector County Commissioners to call election

Ector County commissioners will take up a packed agenda at 10 a.m. Tuesday including the consideration of a notice calling the Nov. 5 constitutional amendments election.

Hearing Lisa Sertuche from the county elections office, the court will also set the early voting schedule, appoint early voting clerks and replace Sherwood Church of Christ as a voting center with Kingston Baptist Church.

Statewide voters will decide 10 amendments with Proposition No. 3 to authorize a temporary property tax exemption in disaster areas, No. 4 to prohibit the state from levying an income tax on individuals and No. 5 to dedicate sales tax revenues on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.

Proposed by County Judge Debi Hays, a resolution will be discussed for the county to keep collecting proceeds from local nonprofit charitable bingo-playing groups.

In other business in the commissioners’ courtroom in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the panel will consider hiring Jeanette E. Castanon as an Extension Service horticulture agent to work in Ector and Midland counties.

Donations to the sheriff’s office will be accepted with $900 from Legacy Funeral Payable Co-op, $300 from Jesus Vela and $1,226 from the Odessa Rotary Club.

The court will also: