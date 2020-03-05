  • March 5, 2020

Commissioners call for meetings to get public buy-in for removals - Odessa American: Ector County

Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 3:11 pm

Ector County commissioners Thursday heard Highways & Streets Director Evans Kessey say trash Dumpsters infringing on the rights of way in streets and roads present a safety hazard to the array of improvements being undertaken with financing from the county’s new 1.25-cent sales tax.

After Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons said making the Dumpsters less convenient might exacerbate illegal dumping, Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton successfully moved to table the item, which proposed ordering the removals of all trash, illegal dump litters, solid waste and Dumpsters from the rights of way within 90 days. Shelton suggested holding public meetings to marshal public backing for moving the Dumpsters.

Kessey said following the 40-minute meeting that he prefers putting all Dumpsters in alleyways. “If we can move them out of the way to the alleys, that’s what the alleys are for,” he said.

Kessey won the court’s OK of a $460,555 preliminary plan to engage Landgraf, Crutcher & Associates and design the rehabilitation and widening to five lanes of 1.9 miles of West 42nd Street from FM 1936 to FM 866.

Other projects include improving the grade crossing and drainage at Cypress and Sierra avenues and widening Cottonwood Road, performing drainage analysis and preparing metes and bounds for right of way acquisition from FM 1936 to Moss Avenue and improving the culvert crossing before Aster Avenue from U.S. 385 to the Midland County line.

The court also:

  • OK’d bids for the county’s annual roads seal coating project and to supply the aggregate, or gravel, for the work.
  • Approved hiring a heavy equipment operator and a maintenance technician in the public works department and a chief sanitarian at the health department.
  • OK’d a $53,400 allocation for road maintenance engineering and professional services.
  • Authorized spending $12,729 for furniture and equipment and $25,500 for improvements and construction at the detention center.
  • Approved the county’s investment report for the fourth quarter of last year.

