  • November 11, 2019

Sheriff gets boosts - Odessa American: Ector County

Sheriff gets boosts

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 4:44 pm

Sheriff gets boosts oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County commissioners today will discuss contracting with Axon Enterprise Inc. of Scottsdale, Ariz., to establish a sheriffs’ deputies safety program for $198,465 and buy body cameras.

According to the 10 a.m. meeting agenda, an Axon safety program for the district attorney’s office will also be reviewed.

In other law enforcement-related items, lease agreements will be broached to build radio towers at Penwell and Notrees while the court considers radio systems contracts totaling $529,680 and a possible agreement with Verizon for 10 new GPS systems for sheriff’s patrol cars.

Leases will be reviewed with Barry and Lynn Crumrine for five acres at Penwell for $10,200 and with Flag Ranch for one acre at Notrees for $11,700.

A $148,680 contractt with Sciens Consulting of McKinney for extended project management support services will be discussed to implement the radio system and a $381,000 deal with Motorola Solutions will be considered for the radios.

In other action, the court will:

>> Hear the resignation of Dr. John Rogers from the Schleymeyer Field Airport Advisory Board and discuss appointing Travis Fisher to replace him.

>> Review hiring a health department director to replace Gino Solla, who retired June 28.

>> Discuss building a 30-by-35-foot break room at the Highways and Streets Department and remodeling the old break room into offices.

>> Consider awarding a vending machine services contract.

>> Discuss a memorandum of understanding with the Friends of Ector County Library.

>> Review extending the county’s agreement for off-site records storage for district court records and trial exhibits.

>> Consider a contract with Reliable Nursing Services for temporary staff at the detention center.

>> Discuss extending an agreement with Johnson Controls for heating and air conditioning maintenance.

>> Review Oncor Electric Delivery Co.’s contract to provide power at the horse stall barn at the county coliseum.

>> Consider an employees’ health benefits plan.

Posted in on Monday, November 11, 2019 4:44 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

