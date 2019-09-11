County vote will mean higher taxes

Ector County commissioners at 10 a.m. today will hold a public hearing on the county’s 2019-20 property tax rate and then vote to adopt it.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons’ Aug. 27 motion was approved to OK a tentative rate of 37.5 cents per $100 in valuation, which is a decrease from the current 39.7-cent levy but above the effective rate of 35.41, which would be, considering bolstered valuations from the oil boom, in effect a tax hike.

A Sept. 5 public hearing was also conducted to garner taxpayers’ feedback.

In her proposed budget, County Judge Debi Hays has scheduled the government to spend $65.6 million in the coming fiscal year, up from the current year’s $64.1 million in total expenditures.

Other business in the commissioners courtroom in the county administration building annex at 1010 E. Eighth St. is the consideration of building a new parking lot at Murry Fly Elementary School and sharing funding for the project with ECISD.

County Highways and Streets Department Director Evans Kessey will seek approval of his plan to widen West 42nd Street from State Highway 302 to FM 1936 next year, widen Papaw Street from U.S. 385 to Ruby Avenue and hire Landgraf Crutcher & Associates to engineer the projects for no more than $233,750.

Kessey will also present his 20-year roadway rehabilitation and improvements plan.

The court will also:

>> Accept an $800 donation from the American Legion’s Earl S. Bailey Post No. 430 on behalf of the sheriff’s office.

>> Discuss awarding a $106,107 bid to Centerline Supply for equipment to be used by the traffic operations department.

>> Consider approving a contractual assignment between Wildcatter Aviation and Texas Aero for the operation of Odessa Airport-Schlemeyer Field.

>> Discuss renewing interlocal agreements for fleet maintenance with UTPB and the Medical Center Health System and contracting with Vector Fleet Management.

>> Review contracting with the Texas Department for Family and Protective Services for 2019-2020.

>> Consider renewing the county’s agreement with the Texas Association of Counties for worker’s compensation coverage.

>> Discuss approving a 2020 routine airport maintenance grant agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation.

>> Consider transferring $57,360 and $5,250 for road maintenance, $133,750 for engineering, $20,353 for signs and other supplies and $3,250 for equipment maintenance and repair to highways and streets.

>> Discuss transferring $9,150 from the airport fund to the airport’s improvements and construction department for electrical materials and supplies.

>> Consider budget amendments to pay UA Supplies $15,000 for post-sentence monitoring, $16,000 in monitoring fees and $1,000 for supplies.

>> Review amendments to pay the medical examiner’s office $60,000 for autopsies and $20,000 for transportation.