Sheriff’s radio upgrade viewed

Accepting a $16,000 donation to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office from Barnhart Bolt & Special Fasteners and considering leases for the construction of radio towers at Penwell and Notrees to upgrade the sheriff’s communications system top the county commissioners’ regular meeting agenda at 10 a.m. today.

Sheriff Mike Griffis will be on hand to accept a check from Barnhart Bolt, based at 2306 W. 42nd St., along with a $250 contribution from Clara I. Salazar.

The court will consider bids to build the towers and discuss leasing five acres for that purpose from Barry and Lynn Crumrine for $10,200 at Penwell and an acre from Flag Ranch for $11,700 at Notrees. Penwell is 15 miles southwest of Odessa on the south side of I-20 and Notrees is 24 miles west of the city in Ector County.

Related expenditures of $148,680 for support services and $381,000 to the Motorola Solutions Corp. for equipment will be considered.

In other business in the commissioners courtroom in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the panel will hear a presentation from Johnson Controls on improving infrastructure in county buildings and discuss project development with the company.

The commissioners will also:

>> Review disposing of county property that was junked, dismantled, traded in or recycled during this year’s inventory.

>> Consider authorizing the purchasing department to buy vehicles and equipment allocated in the new fiscal year’s budget.

>> Discuss restoring the plastic seats in the coliseum.

>> Review an interlocal agreement with Lubbock County for the services of the regional public defender for capital cases.

>> Consider hiring a coordinator for the environmental enforcement office.

>> Discuss hiring an assistant highways and streets department director.

>> Consider appropriating $1,400 for expenses at the Employee Wellness Center.

>> Review spending $4,713 for medical services at the jail.

>> Discuss allocating $22,730 to settle claims to the county’s self-insurance liability fund.

>> Consider spending $47,970 for improvements and construction for the jail expansion project.