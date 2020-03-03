Precinct 1 race goes to runoff

In a rough and tumble race, former Odessa city councilman Mike Gardner embraced a family tradition with his bid for a four-year term as Precinct 1 commissioner on the Ector County Commissioners Court, leading the three-man field Tuesday night but falling into a May 26 runoff with incumbent Eddy Shelton, who ran second as Gardner failed to snag at least 50.01 percent of the 2,890 votes cast.

Complete returns from all 10 voting precincts showed Gardner with 1,369 votes or 47.4 percent, Shelton 966 or 33.4 percent and Hoss Dugger with 555 or 19.2 percent.

“I felt good about our chances to win the thing outright,” said Gardner, the son of former commissioner Freddie Gardner, who served for 17 years until his death in 2014. “We had a tremendous response from the voters all the way around the west side.

“We had a (trash) dumping meeting that was very successful. I call it bringing things out into the sunlight, talking about things people are concerned about. Taxes are a huge deal. People nowadays are sick and tired of it.”

Shelton sought a second term after his 2014 appointment and 2016 unopposed election. “He (Gardner) ran a very negative campaign,” Shelton said Tuesday.

“If that’s what the voters believe, they can believe what they want to. I ran a clean campaign. I’m not going to get down in the mud like that. That’s not who I am and I’m not going to change.”

Criticizing what he said was one of Gardner’s campaign tactics, Shelton said, “He sent out a postcard with only part of what I said about financing a new courthouse.

“The card said I wanted certificates of obligation when what I said was that it would have to be with either certificates or a bond election. That’s lying by omission.”

Dugger said Gardner had approached him after the field was set last December. “He asked me to drop out and not to split the vote, so I guess he was right,” Dugger said Tuesday night.

“I had a good time and met lots of folks. I shook a lot of hands and a lot of people said they’d vote for me. We had fun, but I’m glad it’s over. I’m getting tired. I feel pretty disappointed, but we will get over it”

Dugger explained that having to get around on crutches from breaking his back and both legs in a 22-foot fall at work in 1991 made the campaign a challenge

Precinct 1 is the county’s biggest precinct, encompassing far northern and far western Odessa along with a big chunk of the county to its far north-central, northwestern and western boundaries and to near its southwestern boundary.

During the campaign, Gardner charged that Shelton had been inattentive to West Odessa, commenting, “The residents of West Odessa have been cut off by the current commissioner.

“He doesn’t pay attention to them and I want to make sure they have a say in what goes on in Precinct 1, which is about 500 square miles of the total 900 in the county,” Gardner said. “Since dad passed away, it seems like the county doesn’t care much about the utility district anymore.”

Shelton countered that he had been very solicitous of all of his precinct and the Ector County Utility District, attending its board meetings and backing its $50-million project to bring more and better water to a large portion of West Odessa.