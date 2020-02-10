Court views road project

Ector County commissioners at 10 a.m. today will peruse a plan for the County Highways & Streets Department to make substantial improvements to a 1 1/2-mile stretch of West 42nd Street from State Highway 302 and West Loop 338 to Farm to Market Road 1936.

The plan is to lay a stronger surface to handle heavy traffic and to widen the street from four to five lanes with a continuous turning lane in the middle. The proposal to set bid specifications will be presented by Highways & Streets Director Evans Kessey and Lucy Soto from the purchasing department.

Other business in the commissioners courtroom at the County Administration Building at 1010 E. Eighth St. will include accepting a donation from Bob Steakley of a Black Widow Arena Groomer for use at the county coliseum and considering an application for a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to provide the sheriff’s office with a van for its Special Weapons & Tactics Team.

The court will also:

>> Review a $50,100 contract services budget amendment to the county clerk’s records management fund.

>> Receive the 2019 annual audit report of the detention center’s commissary account.

>> Discuss providing documentation for the county to maintain its eminent domain authority with the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

>> Hear County Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s recommendation regarding an application for a victims’ assistance grant for 2020-21.

>> Consider approving a commercial services contract with Orkin Pest Control.

>> Discuss a service solution agreement with Johnson Controls Fire Protection Co.

>> Consider approving a consent form for limited queries of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to be signed by county employees with commercial drivers’ licenses.