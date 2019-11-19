Court backs street work

Ector County commissioners at 10 a.m. Thursday will consider three proposals benefitting the highways and streets department, one to hire an assistant to Director Evans Kessey and the others to employ an engineering specialist and a heavy equipment operator.

Those items will be taken up after Kessey makes an operational report on the work he has planned next year on some of the more needful sections of the 552 miles of paved roadways and 33 miles of caliche and unpaved roads that his department is responsible for.

Other Thursday morning business in the commissioners’ courtroom at the county’s 1010 E. Eighth St., administration building will include the possible expenditure of $144,000 for radios for various departments and a discussion of bids to restore the plastic seats in the county coliseum.

Sheriff Mike Griffis will propose an interlocal cooperation contract with Kerr County, in South Central Texas, for the housing of inmates.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Gary Duesler said Tuesday that while the new jail expansion project is almost complete, adding 412 beds to the jail’s 667-inmate capacity, the expansion can’t be fully utilized until it is fully staffed, thus necessitating some continued outsourcing of inmates.

“We are still overcrowded and understaffed,” Duesler said, adding that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards requires one detention officer for every 48 inmates.

Following Griffis’ presentation, contracts with the Telesystem Co. will be reviewed for the Software Defined Wide Area Network project and for the project’s management.

The court will also: