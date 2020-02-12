Stringer says new courthouse justified

There is lots of dissension around Ector County and among the five candidates in contested races for the Precinct 1 and 3 commissioners’ seats about the construction of a new courthouse.

Count Don Stringer, running against Jeff Russell for the Precinct 3 post being vacated by three-term veteran Dale Childers, in the pro-courthouse group.

“I’d really like to see a state of the art courthouse downtown with plenty of room for future expansion,” Stringer said. “It would take some good foresight to have the latest technological advances for the next number of years.

“We need a new one because the original structure was built in the 1930s and added onto in the ‘60s and again in the ‘80s.”

Stringer said he had recently toured the three-story complex at 300 N. Grant Ave. with County Maintenance Director Charlie Pierce and he affirmed his belief.

“Charlie took me through the parts of the building that nobody sees,” the candidate said. “There were plenty of places where sewage had run down the walls. All the old plumbing is in the walls and the only way to get to it is to break out the concrete.

“Some bathrooms have been terminated because they couldn’t get to the plumbing to fix it.”

Stringer is a 52-year-old native of the City of Contrasts who graduated from Odessa High School in 1985 and attended Odessa College before studying at Texas A&M Commerce and other universities to qualify as a Realtor.

He garnered extensive oilfield experience working for his dad Burt’s service company and later for the Arc Pressure Data flowback and wireline services company. Stringer was a Realtor for Virgil Trower & Associates for three years in the late 1990s, sold new construction for Whitehead Construction for 10 years and rejoined Trower in 2010.

“There are electrical wires running across the floors in the old courthouse and people are stacked on top of people because there is not enough work space,” he said. “I think it would behoove our community to have a new courthouse where the county employees could go and perform their duties comfortably.

“It should be built downtown for the convenience of the city and county. That’s where all the citizens I have spoken to want it, not out by the sheriff’s office. The courthouse is downtown in almost every city in Texas.”

Stringer said the project would probably have to be financed “through ad valorem taxes or a bond.”

Asked what other concerns he has, he said, “I would like to see sustained fiscal responsibility and to get the roads improved.

“I have plenty of friends out in the county who say the potholes need to be fixed. We need to address the roads and bridges and the trash and environmental issues.”