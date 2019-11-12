New health director named

Ector County commissioners Tuesday hired County Health Department Interim Director Brandy Garcia to replace Gino Solla, who retired June 28 after 16 years as director.

Garcia said afterward that she wants to improve services and add three staff members to reach a full staff of 16 at the 221 N. Texas Ave., department.

“My goals are to offer more services to the community as needed and to provide better experiences for the community as they come to the health department for services,” said Garcia, 37, a native of Van in East Texas and a 2001 Crane High School graduate.

Garcia attended Odessa College before earning a bachelor’s degree at the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in public health at Grand Canyon University, where she is working on a Ph.D. Garcia and her husband Sergio, a truckdriver at Basic Energy, have three boys. She has worked at the health department for five years.

In other business during the 10 a.m. regular meeting, the commissioners contracted with Axon Enterprise of Scottsdale, Ariz., to establish an officers’ safety program for $198,465 and buy body cameras for the sheriff’s office. They also voted to have Axon install video equipment at the district attorney’s office for viewing what the cameras record.

The court voted to build law enforcement radio towers at Penwell and Notrees while OK’ing radio systems contracts totaling $529,680 and it approved an agreement with Verizon for 10 new GPS systems for sheriff’s patrol cars.

Thirty-year leases were OK’d for the towers with Barry and Lynn Crumrine for five acres at Penwell for $10,200 and with Flag Ranch for one acre at Notrees for $11,700.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said he had wanted the county to buy property for the towers because the investment would be substantial, but such purchases would have been very expensive and said he is confident that the leases will work out well.

A $148,680 contract with Sciens Consulting of McKinney was approved for extended project management support for the radio system and a $381,000 deal with Motorola Solutions was accepted for the radios.

All the radio-related items passed 4-1 with Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons voting “no,” he said, because they were too expensive.

The court also:

>> Accepted the resignation of Dr. John Rogers from the Schleymeyer Field Airport Advisory Board and named Travis Fisher to replace him.

>> Approved building a 30-by-35-foot break room at the Highways and Streets Department and remodeling the old break room into offices.

>> Voted to let contractors for the Ector County Utility District do geotechnical borings in county rights of way.

>> Awarded a vending machine services contract.

>> OK’d a memorandum of understanding with the Friends of Ector County Library.

>> Extended the county’s agreement for off-site records storage for district court records and trial exhibits.

>> Approved a contract with Reliable Nursing Services for temporary staff at the detention center.

>> Postponed action on contracts with Johnson Controls for heating and air conditioning maintenance and Oncor Electric Delivery for provide power at the horse stall barn at the county coliseum because the necessary paperwork had not been completed.

>> Approved an employees’ health benefits plan.