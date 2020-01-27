Commissioners revisit overtime

Ector County Commissioners today will take up the question of paying overtime to county maintenance employees and ending to the court’s longstanding practice of giving compensatory time, or time off, instead.

Continuing their Jan. 14 discussion, the commissioners again will hear County Maintenance Director Charles Pierce, who said two weeks ago that his department is on call 24-7 with the responsibility to maintain all the buildings of county government.

Pierce said then that it is hard to get new workers when he is not allowed to pay overtime and that he is trying to fill four vacancies. He said his department is heavily occupied with the Ector County Detention Center at 2500 U.S. 385 just south of Odessa and the juvenile probation department’s youth center at 1401 E. Yukon Rd.

Human Resources Director Pat Patton told the court that the comp time policy has been in place since the mid-1980s, adding that the county is so short-handed at the county cemetery at 300 S. Dixie Blvd. that its employees there are not even allowed comp time.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons objected to changing the policy, saying that would overturn the longstanding practice, and his motion was approved to carry the item over to today’s session at 10 a.m. in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St.; however, Simmons conceded that comp time may eventually have to be dispensed with.

In other business today, County Coliseum Director Aaron Martin’s request will be heard for a $9,500 appropriation to finance additional improvements to the coliseum’s new horse stall barn.

The court will also:

>> Hear an update from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service about its work in the county.

>> Consider spending $21,000 for computer switches, $6,261 for door controls, $5,385 for cameras for the vault, $5,500 for computer set-ups and $4,500 for phones at the new addition to the detention center.

>> Review a recycling contract with the Global Asset Co.

>> Discuss raising the pay grade of the Imm Trac medical records program specialist and outreach coordinator at the health department from step one to step three.

>> Hear a request from Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche to appropriate $5,000 for postage.