Senior centers’ meals resumed

Hearing that many of Ector County’s senior citizens may need more attention than they are willing to admit, Ector County commissioners on Tuesday voted to reopen the North Side Senior Center at 1225 Adams Ave. for only the curbside dispensing and home deliveries of meals.

Senior Centers Director Donna Greaves told the court that she and her staff had been calling seniors to check on their welfare, but that may be inadequate. “They say, ‘I’m good, I’m OK, I don’t need anything, but we need to be able to see them to know they really are OK,” Greaves said.

She said a reinstatement of meal services would also ensure that the seniors were eating at least one good meal a day.

In other business, the commissioners tabled consideration of their vendor food services contract with Summit Food Services for the rest of this fiscal year and to provide in-house meals for seniors next year.

Chief’ Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Mancha got permission for inmates to make two free five-minute phone calls per week, explaining that visitations were stopped with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the calls will cease when visitations are resumed.

The retirement of K-9 Ikye into the care of Sheriff’s Lt. Richard Dickson was approved as was an application to the National Police Dog Foundation in Camarillo, Calif., to replace her.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons was 20 minutes late for the 10 a.m. meeting.

The court also:

>> Appointed Dr. B.A. Jinadu the local health authority for the county health department and named Amy Hendrick a trustee of the Permian Basin Community Centers for a two-year term starting today.

>> Approved the $266,938 purchase of a truck with a grapple-rolloff system for the public works and environmental enforcement departments with Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton saying, “This will go a long way toward improving the country as far as illegal dumping.”

>> Enacted the court’s calendar for writing the 2020-21budget.

>> Extended on-line auctioneering services.

>> Amended its software defined wide area network to include the county coliseum and barns.

>> Voted unanimously to hire municipal planning consultant Craig Farmer of Dallas to update the county’s subdivision regulations after County Assistant Purchasing Agent Lucy Soto said bids should be advertised for before the contract was awarded.

>> Agreed to apply to the criminal justice division of the governor’s public safety office for a U.S. Justice Department grant for coronavirus funding for the sheriff’s office.

>> Approved hiring a department coordinator for the county highways and streets department to help with the multi-million-dollar roads improvement program it has undertaken.

>> OK’d the county’s investment report.