  • April 13, 2020

Emergency ops viewed by county - Odessa American: Ector County

Emergency ops viewed by county

Commissioners also take up hiring freeze, roadwork

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 3:37 pm

Emergency ops viewed by county

Ector County commissioners will be busy this morning with agenda items pertaining to a hiring freeze, road improvements and a donation to establish a COVID-19 emergency operations center in various locations.

Their regular bi-monthly session in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St. will also address wrapping up the $20-million addition to the detention center.

First, the court will accept a $25,000 from Investment Corp. of America CEO John Bushman for the EOC, County Judge Debi Hays said.

Human Resources Director Patricia Patton will discuss a possible hiring freeze after Highways & Streets Department Director Evans Kessey reviews bids for work including the resurfacing of West 42nd Street from Highway 302 and Loop 338 to FM 1936.

The court will also:

>> Review a paving and drainage improvements bid for West Pawpaw Street.

>> Discuss bids for 2020 seal coating and aggregate, or gravel.

>> Consider a $1,897,000 budget amendment to pay for booking and intake area renovations at the jail.

>> Review pricing options with Summit Food Service for the juvenile probation department.

>> Hear a proposal by Axon Enterprise of Scottsdale, Ariz., for body cameras and interview rooms for the sheriff’s office.

>> Discuss budget amendments for $125,000 for medical contract services at the jail, $800,000 for inmates’ drugs and medical expenses and $925,000 for their medical fees.

>> Consider paying overtime to employees in the health, emergency management and information technology departments for work at the EOC.

>> Review restricting employees’ use of intermittent leave to no more than four-hour increments under the Emergency Family Medical Leave Expansion Act.

>> Discuss United Fire & Casualty’s request for a contract update.

>> Consider a grant for the E-Z Rider bus system.

