WOVFD’s misery pondered

Ector County commissioners agreed Tuesday that the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department needs help and fast and said they might join in lifting the beleaguered department out of the red if it can find enough community and business backing.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton proposed that the court take $85,000 from sales tax receipts to pay off the department’s two trucks because previous WOVFD administrators had used them to secure loans for equipment purchases.

Precinct 2 and 3 Commissioners Greg Simmons and Dale Childers said they’d consider the matter during deliberations starting in July to write the county’s 2020-21 budget.

County Judge Debi Hays told Fire Chief Richard Pease that holding fundraisers and contacting oil companies and other businesses about the dilemma might be productive. Hays said the South Ector County VFD also has debt and needs money.

Having said the new 1.25-cent sales tax is mustering more dough than had been expected, Shelton added, “The way things are now, they’re not going to be there long without support from somebody.

“They didn’t have enough to pay their phone bill and their phone was shut off. They’re really struggling.”

The department needs 10 air packs costing $10,000 each and relief from notes totaling $60,748 and $25,197 for the trucks, 2005 and 1994 Pierces.

He said the WOVFD’s problems trace to the charges filed in 2018 against former Fire Chief Jimmy Ellis and his wife Sherry for theft over $150,000 and last year vs. former Chief Sean Dixon and Treasurer Stacie DeMoss Proctor for stealing over $150,000 and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Ellis pleaded guilty in return for 10 years’ probation, $60,000 in restitution, 600 hours of community service and having the charge dropped against his wife. The other cases are pending.

Opposing Shelton in the Tuesday Republican primary, former city councilman Mike Gardner said he could “see both sides of the situation” and he agreed that quick action is needed. “The court wants them to try to be self-sufficient, but they need a little help,” Gardner said.

In other business in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the court with a 3-1 vote OK’d seeking an estimate from the Emergency Services Consulting International Co. to study the scope of operations and station locations of the city and county fire departments.

After Simmons questioned why the county should pay for something benefitting the city, Childers said he had put the item on the agenda because every department in the county needs analyzing and the study would be relatively inexpensive, possibly about $50,000. Simmons voted “no.”

ESCI is a national company with an office in Argyle in Northeast Texas.

In a matter related to completing the expansion of the detention center, Building Maintenance Director Charles Pierce gained approval to have the booking and intake area renovated at a projected cost of $1.7 million.

The court also:

>> Set the county’s third annual passport fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the courthouse and approved paying overtime to employees of the district clerk’s office. The fair is held to facilitate the applications of people who plan to travel outside the country.

>> OK’d Highways & Streets Department Director Evans Kessey’s request for a $700,000 appropriation for improvements and construction.

>> Rejected a bid for this year’s sealcoating of county roads because it was submitted after the deadline.

>> OK’d bids for liquid asphalt emulsions, asphalt pitching material and graded base material and rejected one for sealcoat aggregate because it was late.

>> Approved paving and making other improvements on West Pawpaw Street.

>> Revised the county’s interlocal contract with the Texas Department of Public Safety for use of the Failure to Appear Omnibase System.

>> OK’d hiring an administrative assistant for Hays with Hays’ court administrator, Donna Moffett, having retired and administrative assistant Gina Arroyo having replaced Moffett.

>> Set a schedule of 84 hours and allowed eight hours’ overtime pay per period for the eight telecommunicators, or radio dispatchers, working at the sheriff’s office with Sheriff Mike Griffis saying after the half-hour meeting that he is short by two of a full staff of 10.