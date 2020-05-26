Court begins 2020-21 budget review

Taking COVID-19 pandemic-related economic damages into consideration, Ector County commissioners today will lay out their goals for the county’s 2020-21 budget and review the current year budget with department heads.

In other business during the 10 a.m. session at the 1010 E. Eighth St. administration building, the panel will consider reopening the county coliseum for shows and events after having closed it since mid-March.

Owing to a May 10 proclamation by Gov. Greg Abbott, the court will review an amended notice moving the Democratic and Republican primary runoffs from May 26 to July 14 and doubling the length of the early voting period by starting it on June 29 instead of July 6.

The commissioners will also: