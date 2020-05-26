Court begins 2020-21 budget review

Taking COVID-19 pandemic-related economic damages into consideration, Ector County commissioners today will lay out their goals for the county’s 2020-21 budget and review the current year budget with department heads.
In other business during the 10 a.m. session at the 1010 E. Eighth St. administration building, the panel will consider reopening the county coliseum for shows and events after having closed it since mid-March.
Owing to a May 10 proclamation by Gov. Greg Abbott, the court will review an amended notice moving the Democratic and Republican primary runoffs from May 26 to July 14 and doubling the length of the early voting period by starting it on June 29 instead of July 6.
The commissioners will also:
- Hear a report from the Midland-Odessa Transporation Alliance on Interstate 27 and its impacts on the Permian Basin.
- Reconsider 67th Street improvements to include an extension to U.S. 385 and discuss paying Landgraf Crutcher Associates $68,250 to design improvements of Redondo Avenue between 16th Street and University Boulevard.
- Consider designating Dr. Timothy Benton to serve as acting local health authority in the absence of the local authority, Dr. B.A. Jinadu.
- Discuss applying for coronavirus funding from the Social Security Administration.
- Review the county’s vendor food services contract with Summit Foods for the rest of this fiscal year and consider extending the agreement for in-house meals preparation for seniors into 2020-21.
- Consider a $1,750,000 contract services amendment for the detention center expansion.
- Discuss hiring a water quality specialist for the health department.