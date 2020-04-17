County eyes department cuts, mass testing

With an anticipated strain on resources coming in the next budget cycle, Ector County department officials were asked to come up with areas to cut in now.

During an emergency meeting Friday, commissioners also heard about mass testing and scaling down of the Emergency Command Center.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons departments were asked to find things in the current budget cycle to save funds to roll into next year. He said there will be budget cuts next year, but they were asking to find reductions this year so there could be savings now and the cuts wouldn’t be as large next year.

Simmons said layoffs and salary cuts have been on the table. He said the county has about three months of reserves, or $15 to $20 million, but they don’t want to use it if they don’t have to.

“We’ve got some departments that are physically closed down right now, so we talked about furloughing or laying off individuals in those areas, like the library or coliseum, that aren’t open to the public right now anyway,” Simmons said. “We have not taken that action just yet, but it’s still could happen. Then we’ve got departments that are operating on half staff and things like that. My concern is from a taxpayer point of view. They’re still paying for salaries for full-time work, even though many of them are not being able to work right now so that’s what we were asking, hey, if you’re operating at half staff, maybe we furlough some of those individuals to save money for next year when we will need them back for full-time service. But most departments obviously don’t want to lay their people off and I understand that.”

In areas where there is a hiring freeze, open positions won’t be filled right now. And maybe with turnover in general, Simmons said, they could wind up creating some savings.

As for individual salaries of commissioners, Simmons said the commissioners’ court has reduced its staff. A full-time person was allocated to the Emergency Operations Center and one person is part-time.

“At this point, nobody’s been asked for reducing salaries, including us,” Simmons said.

Health, information technology, the detention center, sheriff’s office, medical examiner’s office and emergency management related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been exempted.

Simmons said Sheriff Mike Griffis did offer some cuts. He said the jail and juvenile detention center have a mandated number of personnel.

“And we don’t want the sheriff to not hire a deputy if we need a deputy to patrol the streets, so we felt like that was one of the areas law enforcement that would be exempt. And the juvenile detention center as well because they’ve got mandates for staffing levels, too,” Simmons said.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddie Shelton said the cuts were voluntary right now.

“We all know what’s coming next year and there’s no escaping it. It was hard. We worked our tails off and still it’s a tough plan. We don’t want anybody to lose their job,” Shelton said.

He added that he recommends that if a position can remain vacant, don’t fill it. Shelton said departments should start the process now.

“If you can transfer an employee from your department to a department that is overburdened and allowed to fill an open position, transfer to that department. That way we don’t have layoffs. The state doesn’t want layoffs. They don’t want any more burden on their unemployment and we have in our budget already to pay for these through this year, so I just want to find ways to fill open positions that are allowed to be filled from within and nobody loses their job,” Shelton said.

The court also discussed setting up a drive-thru testing center at the coliseum.

County Judge Debi Hays said the goal is to get it up and running by the end of April. She said the final phases of planning are still being ironed out.

It will be staffed by a combination of ECISD nurses, UTPB nursing personnel and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Timothy Benton, associate dean for clinical affairs at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said the idea was to do the testing by appointment. How many tests will depend on “how the resources flow.”

He said an average of 25 phone calls go with each positive case for contact tracing.

The county has received a $25,000 donation from Odessa businessman John Bushman to finance the testing.

“All along this whole struggle for everyone has been getting that testing material. We do have a commitment from a lab to provide that testing material. They have a certain quota that they can provide. Currently, I suspect that will ramp up as more (is) manufactured. The other thing is testing will probably switch in the next couple of months. We’ll be looking at immunoglobin, or antibody testing probably when that becomes available,” Benton said.

Benton said the quote that keeps ringing in his ear from a national level is that the solution to this problem will occur at a community level “and that’s us.”

“This is a public health problem. We have an active shooter. We just can’t see the active shooter. But we know how well this community came together just a few short months ago with an active shooter and the plan before us now is to try to find that shooter and to come together as a community to keep it away,” Benton said.

He added that President Donald Trump called COVID-19 the invisible enemy.

“What we have to do to find that is we have to test for it. But we more importantly, we need people in the background and in the health department doing contact tracing. We need to know where these people are that are positive; who they’ve contacted; and then can we help prevent them from spreading it further,” Benton said.

“I think this will be important as we move forward in thinking about trying to open up our economy. As we even in the medical arena, we begin to think about — if the governor lets us — doing elective surgeries, among other things. We need to identify these people so we can hopefully contain the spread. That’s the primary goal. It’s not only setting up a testing center and offering in addition to what the hospitals are doing, but also it’s bringing in volunteers to do contact tracing so that we can identify where this is,” Benton said.

Commissioner Precinct 3 Dale Childers said he thinks the important thing is to differentiate between the testing hospitals are doing because that’s based on medical necessity.’

“These people are sick. This is going to be driven strictly by epidemiology, which is trying to get a snapshot of who’s positive, who’s negative and figure out how we can best control it through containment,” Childers said.

He said what’s being done now with social distancing and closing of non-essential businesses has been effective and has saved lives, but it is labor intensive.

Although the commissioners didn’t have to, they approved a motion in support of the drive-thru testing.

There was discussion over reporting test results to the media. Shelton wanted to know that there was a consistent plan in place.

“There’s been some issues and I just want to make sure that going forward into this that we’ve learned from the issues that we’ve already experienced and we’ve got a plan and we’re going to stick to that plan, whatever the plan is. I mean that’s part of what y’all are putting together is the plan. I just want to make sure that public relations is a part of this plan,” Shelton said.

Childers said that after Thursday’s snafu with the news media, he was not on board.

Shelton said he understood that, but he said, “… They’re going to want to know and they have a right to know what we’re doing, how we’re doing, why we’re doing and they’re going to hit us with these questions and if we have a set plan, here’s what we’re going to do, that should answer all the questions.”

“We should be looking to avoid the situations that occurred yesterday,” Shelton said referring to Childers and health department officials miscommunications about deaths and positive COVID-19 results in Ector County. A daily Zoom call with hospital and county officials and media broke down into a back and forth about transparency and communication.

Childers said he thinks it’s unavoidable because the situation changes by the minute.

Benton said he suspects that in the next month or so, officials are going to start thinking about sending people back to work.

“We may have another little blip (in cases), so we probably need to look at this for two or three months in running this,” Benton said.

On scaling down the EOC, Hays said it is because they have been very successful.

“It’s time for us to just kind of scale down and we’ll do it virtually, and as the hospital calls us and tells us there is a need for us, or they need additional supplies or support, then we’ll gear back up,” she said.