  • October 22, 2019

County buildings review OK’d - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

County buildings review OK’d

Sheriff gets $16,000 from company for purchase of handguns

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:45 pm

County buildings review OK’d By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Representatives of a Lubbock-based company won approval Tuesday of their plan to survey needs in the 70 buildings that Ector County owns in 30 locations and propose improvements to be paid for by the $5 million to $8 million in savings that would be derived.

If a discrepancy turned up between the costs of new air conditioning and heating, new windows and other needs and the savings they would generate, Johnson Controls would pay the difference, company representatives Jennifer Edwards and Sarah Phillips said, adding that a three- to four-month study will be required.

County Maintenance Director Charles Pierce had reported that three new chillers are needed at the courthouse along with windows and a sewer line at the library and new lighting and upgraded HVAC at most other buildings.

Pierce said another repair should be the second floor of the historic White-Pool House, which is sagging at one end and will eventually collapse.

In other business, the panel accepted a $16,000 donation to the sheriff’s office from Barnhart Bolt & Special Fasteners that Sheriff Mike Griffis said before the 10 a.m. meeting will be used to buy 60 to 80 new pistols for his deputies.

Griffis said Texas deputies have traditionally had to buy their own sidearms, but he wants his to use the same ammunition and magazines so their pistols would be interchangeable in an emergency.

The sheriff said he will take bids from gun companies before deciding what to buy and that he hopes for additional donations.

Noting that the Odessa Police Department recently supplied its officers with new .40-caliber Sig Sauer Model P320 pistols, Griffis said he once carried a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic and is favorable to it because of its reliability, although the ballistics of 9-millimeter ammunition have been improved.

In a second law enforcement-related item, the court OK’d leases for the construction of radio towers at Penwell and Notrees to upgrade the sheriff’s communications system.

Commissioners approved leasing five acres from Barry and Lynn Crumrine for $10,200 at Penwell and an acre from Flag Ranch for $11,700 at Notrees. Penwell is 15 miles southwest of Odessa on the south side of I-20 and Notrees is 24 miles west of the city in Ector County.

Related expenditures of $148,680 for support services and $381,000 to the Motorola Solutions Corp. for equipment were authorized.

The court also:

>> On a 4-1 vote approved spending $25,000 to help pay for the 2020 Census with Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons voting “no,” he said, because the Census should be the sole responsibility of the federal government.

>> OK’d disposing of county property that was junked, dismantled, traded in or recycled during this year’s inventory.

>> Authorized the purchasing department to buy vehicles and equipment allocated in the new fiscal year’s budget.

>> Approved restoring the plastic seats in the coliseum.

>> OK’d an interlocal agreement with Lubbock County for the services of the regional public defender for capital cases.

>> Approved hiring a coordinator for the environmental enforcement office and an assistant director of the highways and streets department.

>> Appropriated $1,400 for expenses at the Employee Wellness Center.

>> Spent $4,713 for medical services at the jail.

>> Allocated $22,730 to settle claims to the county’s self-insurance liability fund.

>> Spent $47,970 for improvements and construction for the jail expansion project.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
78°
Humidity: 9%
Winds: SSW at 12mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 84°/Low 55°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]