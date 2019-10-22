County buildings review OK’d

If a discrepancy turned up between the costs of new air conditioning and heating, new windows and other needs and the savings they would generate, Johnson Controls would pay the difference, company representatives Jennifer Edwards and Sarah Phillips said, adding that a three- to four-month study will be required.

County Maintenance Director Charles Pierce had reported that three new chillers are needed at the courthouse along with windows and a sewer line at the library and new lighting and upgraded HVAC at most other buildings.

Pierce said another repair should be the second floor of the historic White-Pool House, which is sagging at one end and will eventually collapse.

In other business, the panel accepted a $16,000 donation to the sheriff’s office from Barnhart Bolt & Special Fasteners that Sheriff Mike Griffis said before the 10 a.m. meeting will be used to buy 60 to 80 new pistols for his deputies.

Griffis said Texas deputies have traditionally had to buy their own sidearms, but he wants his to use the same ammunition and magazines so their pistols would be interchangeable in an emergency.

The sheriff said he will take bids from gun companies before deciding what to buy and that he hopes for additional donations.

Noting that the Odessa Police Department recently supplied its officers with new .40-caliber Sig Sauer Model P320 pistols, Griffis said he once carried a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic and is favorable to it because of its reliability, although the ballistics of 9-millimeter ammunition have been improved.

In a second law enforcement-related item, the court OK’d leases for the construction of radio towers at Penwell and Notrees to upgrade the sheriff’s communications system.

Commissioners approved leasing five acres from Barry and Lynn Crumrine for $10,200 at Penwell and an acre from Flag Ranch for $11,700 at Notrees. Penwell is 15 miles southwest of Odessa on the south side of I-20 and Notrees is 24 miles west of the city in Ector County.

Related expenditures of $148,680 for support services and $381,000 to the Motorola Solutions Corp. for equipment were authorized.

The court also:

>> On a 4-1 vote approved spending $25,000 to help pay for the 2020 Census with Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons voting “no,” he said, because the Census should be the sole responsibility of the federal government.

>> OK’d disposing of county property that was junked, dismantled, traded in or recycled during this year’s inventory.

>> Authorized the purchasing department to buy vehicles and equipment allocated in the new fiscal year’s budget.

>> Approved restoring the plastic seats in the coliseum.

>> OK’d an interlocal agreement with Lubbock County for the services of the regional public defender for capital cases.

>> Approved hiring a coordinator for the environmental enforcement office and an assistant director of the highways and streets department.

>> Appropriated $1,400 for expenses at the Employee Wellness Center.

>> Spent $4,713 for medical services at the jail.

>> Allocated $22,730 to settle claims to the county’s self-insurance liability fund.

>> Spent $47,970 for improvements and construction for the jail expansion project.