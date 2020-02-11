Gardner, Dugger answer questions from community members

In front of more than 30 people at the Kellus Turner Community Building in West Odessa, Mike Gardner and Dale Wayne “Hoss” Dugger spoke Tuesday night at length with community members about problems facing Ector County.

Community members asked Gardner and Dugger questions that ranged from work schedule if elected to illegal dumping to road repair to hiring additional Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies to what should be done about the courthouse.

Dugger took a stance on illegal dumping that happens in the county and allowing the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department to do their job.

“We aren’t a dump ground,” Dugger said. “You can drive all over, not just in West Odessa.”

Gardner spoke about renovating the existing courthouse instead of building a new one.

“We can’t afford a courthouse right now,” Gardner said. “The county can’t afford one…. Even if we had the money to do it, I wouldn’t do that.”

The meet and greet invited all three candidates who are running to be the commissioner for Ector County’s Precinct 1. Gardner and Dugger were both in attendance, while incumbent Eddy Shelton was not present.

Moderator for the meet and greet, Krisha Marker, said prior to Gardner and Dugger voicing their opinions about various problems in Ector County that Shelton had promised he was going to be there. That comment from Marker drew laughter from community members.

Daniel Lucero, who said he purchased his home on Galahad Avenue in 1985, said it was disheartening that Shelton didn’t come to the meet and greet.

“This is a paid position,” Lucero said. “They are paid to be a commissioner and then they get an expense account.”