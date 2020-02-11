  • February 11, 2020

Gardner, Dugger answer questions from community members - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

Gardner, Dugger answer questions from community members

Shelton a no show at event

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:22 pm

Gardner, Dugger answer questions from community members By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

In front of more than 30 people at the Kellus Turner Community Building in West Odessa, Mike Gardner and Dale Wayne “Hoss” Dugger spoke Tuesday night at length with community members about problems facing Ector County.

Community members asked Gardner and Dugger questions that ranged from work schedule if elected to illegal dumping to road repair to hiring additional Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies to what should be done about the courthouse.

Dugger took a stance on illegal dumping that happens in the county and allowing the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department to do their job.

“We aren’t a dump ground,” Dugger said. “You can drive all over, not just in West Odessa.”

Gardner spoke about renovating the existing courthouse instead of building a new one.

“We can’t afford a courthouse right now,” Gardner said. “The county can’t afford one…. Even if we had the money to do it, I wouldn’t do that.”

The meet and greet invited all three candidates who are running to be the commissioner for Ector County’s Precinct 1. Gardner and Dugger were both in attendance, while incumbent Eddy Shelton was not present.

Moderator for the meet and greet, Krisha Marker, said prior to Gardner and Dugger voicing their opinions about various problems in Ector County that Shelton had promised he was going to be there. That comment from Marker drew laughter from community members.

Daniel Lucero, who said he purchased his home on Galahad Avenue in 1985, said it was disheartening that Shelton didn’t come to the meet and greet.

“This is a paid position,” Lucero said. “They are paid to be a commissioner and then they get an expense account.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:22 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
33°
Humidity: 93%
Winds: NNW at 5mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 34°/Low 31°
Light rain and ice late. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 57°/Low 28°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 50°/Low 31°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]