County OK’s hiring freeze

Ector County commissioners Tuesday enacted a hiring freeze for most departments and OK’d three big road construction contracts financed by the new 1.25-cent sales tax.

Human Resources Director Pat Patton won approval of the freeze except for the essential departments of health, information technology, the detention center, the sheriff’s office, the medical examiner’s office and emergency management related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a lengthy discussion, Patton was also authorized by a unanimous 5-0 vote to pay overtime to employees in the crucial groups.

County Judge Debi Hays said health workers in recent weeks had contacted more than 600 people who could have been exposed to COVID-19 and Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said they’d been working “six or six and a half days a week, eight to 10 hours a day.

“We’re going to burn them out, physically and emotionally,” Childers said.

The court approved contracts with Danny’s Asphalt Paving for $1,516,604 to pave and improve drainage on West Pawpaw Street and for $2,552,880 to resurface West 42nd Street from Highway 302 and Loop 338 to FM 1936. Tierra Lease Service won a $1,111,000 contract for 2020 sealcoating.

In other business, the commissioners accepted a $25,000 donation from Investment Corp. of America CEO John Bushman to help fund the emergency operations center at the South Side Senior Center at 900 S. Dixie Blvd.

Dr. Timothy Benton, associate dean for clinical affairs at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, attended the 10 a.m. meeting to discuss possible COVID-19 testing but was told by Hays that he would have to come back because his item was not on the agenda, or they could call a special meeting before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

During a Tuesday afternoon Zoom news conference, Childers said Benton was accidentally left off the agenda and that the court will hold an emergency session on Friday for Benton’s update on drive through testing centers.

THE COURT ALSO: