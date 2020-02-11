  • February 11, 2020

Russell says new courthouse too costly - Odessa American: Ector County

Russell says new courthouse too costly

Hopeful wants county to ‘stay in its governmental lane’

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3:35 pm

By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Jeff Russell totes an extensive business background in his campaign for the office of Precinct 3 Ector County commissioner and said he will be very skeptical of building a new courthouse if nominated in the March 3 Republican primary.

Russell is opposed by Realtor Don Stringer and there’s no Democrat in the race to succeed the retiring Dale Childers.

Russell says a $100-million courthouse bond would cost the county $450,000 per month or almost 10 percent of its total budget for debt service.

In an apparent reference to the City of Odessa’s downtown revitalization effort, he said, “The biggest thing is making sure the county stays in its governmental lane, if you will, seeing where other taxing entities are trying to be real estate developers.

 “One of my primary concerns is to make sure the county stays very tightly focused on providing the core services our citizens need — roads, sheriff’s department and jail, those things that this government is pretty good at, and stay away from things we shouldn’t be trying to do like building a new courthouse. “That debt service gives me a lot of indigestion.”

Russell is a 55-year-old native Odessan who graduated from Permian High School in 1983, attended Odessa College and earned a bachelor’s of business administration degree in finance at the University of Texas Permian Basin.

He worked for 10 years as a real estate appraiser and started a travel agency, The Travel Network, with his brother Wayne that they sold to the national OneTravel company after developing it into an $85-million-per-year business.

Russell bought Paul Evans Carpet & Flooring here in 2014 and three years ago opened Paul Evans Flooring & Design Gallery in the Texas Pride Plaza shopping center in Midland, which he owns with his brother. Both locations boast 30-by-60-foot Texas flags on 100-foot-tall poles, which he says “has been kind of fun.”

Precinct 3 encompasses most of the city of Odessa except for the far north and west, which are in Precinct 1, the east and northeast, in Precinct 2, and southeast, in Precinct 4.

Asked where a new courthouse should be located, downtown or south of town by the jail, Russell said, “That should be left to the voters if we ever get to that place.

 “Seven or eight years ago when we had the last bond election, we were assured there was an imminent threat of the courthouse falling down and the reality is that it is still standing and performing its function, 90 percent of which is providing office space. Closing the federal jail upstairs got rid of a huge amount of issues.

 “I’m not a fan of certificates of obligation. It would have to be a bond election and the voters would have the say-so. I have a different perspective because of my business background.”

Russell strongly opposes any use of the county’s new 1.25-cent sales tax, which is expected to raise $18 million annually, for anything other than the purposes it was designed for. “That’s not what the voters outside the city limits voted on,” he said.

 “They voted to help the roads, environmental stuff and sheriff’s department. I want to make sure that money stays exactly where it’s supposed to and I don’t want any creative bookkeeping to divert it.”

Here are important dates for this year’s election:

>> Feb. 18: Early voting begins for the Texas primaries and ends 10 days later. Visit co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.elections for more information about Ector County voting.

>> Feb. 21: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail in the primaries.

>> Feb. 28: Early voting ends.

>> March 3: Election Day.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

