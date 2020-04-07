County plans for COVID-19

After a discussion with health professionals, Ector County commissioners Monday voted to proceed with emergency COVID-19-related planning to include mass testing at the Ector County Coliseum.

As yet lacking a vaccine for the potentially deadly respiratory ailment, the commissioners and health pros agreed that testing and encouraging the public to abide by U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines was about all they could do in response to the pandemic.

Dr. Timothy Benton, associate dean for clinical affairs at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said the health crisis is challenging everyone. “This virus has changed all of our lives,” Benton said, noting that a negative test one day could become invalid the next if the person tested stopped following the guidelines.

“The only protection is to avoid it and testing helps us to find it.”

Others who took part in the special 10 a.m. meeting were Medical Center Health System President-CEO Russell Tippin, Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center, and Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia, who said she and her assistants are calling people who have been exposed to see if they’re having the usual symptoms of fever, fatigue and dry coughing.

Garcia said each one of the 26 people who had tested positive in Ector County had necessitated calls to an average of 100 people.

Tippin said current CDC guidelines are to test only those who have symptoms and Saravanan added that the big question is, “When do we start mass testing?”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons expressed concern that the county would be getting into the health care business when that would be better left to the professionals, but he voted “yes” with the other four court members after hearing that hospitals and clinics could be overwhelmed if the number of cases greatly increased in a short period of time.

After Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers moved to proceed with emergency planning, County Judge Debi Hays explained that the testing of Spanish-speaking people would be in Barn B at the coliseum while the testing of all others would be in Barn C. “I think we need to get the wheels in motion so that if we do have to pull the trigger, we’ll be ready to do that,” Hays said.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton said the best practice “is just to act like you have it yourself” and thereby avoid infecting anyone if you do, noting that carriers may be asymptomatic.

Although there is some consideration of starting to use a blood test, most COVID-19 testing now entails the unpleasant procedure of pushing a long cotton swab up the nose to the back of the sinus cavity.

In other health crisis-related business, the court heard County Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s report that his efforts to agree on coronavirus testing contracts with Quest Diagnostics and Lab Corp. had been unsuccessful because those companies hadn’t returned his phone calls.

The commissioners voted to establish a coronavirus account with Clinical Pathology Laboratories, with which the county already had a contract, for $70 per test and they amended the county’s agreement with UTPB for nursing students to do clinical work at the health department in addition to the detention center, where they’re already working.

The court also:

>> Suspended all licenses issued under the game room and sexually oriented business ordinances and ordered the sheriff’s office not to issue any new licenses till further notice.

>> Extended Hays’ declaration of a local disaster.

>> Implemented digital recording to livestream meetings on YouTube and the current BIS site to five rooms in various departments.

>> Approved Human Resources Director Pat Patton’s review of policies relevant to the health crisis, establishing essential and non-essential departments, personnel, duties, payroll, timekeeping, isolation requirements, leave requests certification, telecommuting and equipment use.