County dreads 2020-21 budget-writing

Ector County commissioners Tuesday thanked assembled county department heads for making deep cuts in their budgets and warned them that writing the 2020-21 budget will be even tougher in light of COVID-19-related revenue losses.

County Judge Debi Hays said the court had wanted the heads “to take a real hard look at your budgets and try to reduce by 30 percent,” explaining that money and supplies saved before the fiscal year ends Sept. 30 will make managing next year easier.

“It’s sad because we already had a downturn with the energy industry before COVID,” Hays said.

She said the court expects a resurgence of the pandemic next winter. “I ask that you be that leader for yourselves, your employees, the court and the community,” the judge said near the end of the two-hour session.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said the commissioners don’t look forward to the first week in August because that’s when the budget-writing process will start. “I think all we’ll be able to do is keep our heads above water,” Childers said.

He said some department heads were able to make 30-percent cuts and some weren’t, but they all made a sincere effort.

In other business, the commissioners heard Coliseum Manager Aaron Martin propose that the coliseum be reopened in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines in time for a June 13 gun show, an arts and crafts show a month later and other events that will start revenues flowing again.

The court voted in Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons’ absence to consider Martin’s request after he includes the county health department in his preparations.

Health Department Director Brandy Garcia said it “is a great idea for us to look at those events” and Dr. B.A. Jinadu, the local health authority who works with Garcia, said care should be taken to screen participants from COVID hotspots in other parts of Texas.

Garcia said 36 people got coronavirus here last week and two, both men, had died Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Auditor Randy Donner won approval of a grant application for $2.6 million from the Social Security Administration to help battle COVID with 20 percent, or $520,000, to be received immediately.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez expressed an urgent concern that Hispanics, who make up some 78 percent of Ector County’s population and have constituted about that percentage of the local citizens who have contracted coronavirus and are particularly vulnerable because they tend to gather in large groups and miss English language warnings.

Rodriguez said Spanish language radio announcements would be most effective in spreading the word and the court agreed to intensify such efforts, working with the media and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Hearing Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance Vice President Dustin Fawcett’s report on Interstate 27 studies, the court passed a resolution backing MOTRAN’s preference for a western route to bring the interstate through the Permian Basin, opposing the so-called “eastern route” through Big Spring.

Fawcett said the western option is only one that makes sense, given the Basin’s economic importance.

The court also:

>> Approved an amended notice moving the Democratic and Republican primary runoffs from May 26 to July 14 and doubling the length of the early voting period by starting it on June 29 instead of July 6.

>> OK’d 67th Street improvements to include an extension to U.S. 385 resolving drainage issues and authorized paying Landgraf Crutcher Associates $68,250 to design improvements of Redondo Avenue between 16th Street and University Boulevard.

>> Designated Dr. Timothy Benton to serve as the acting local health authority in the absence of Jinadu.

>> OK’d the county’s vendor food services contract with Summit Foods for the rest of this fiscal year and extended the agreement for in-house meals preparation for seniors into 2020-21.

>> Approved a $1,750,000 contract services amendment for the detention center expansion.

>> Hired a water quality specialist for the health department.