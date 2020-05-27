County tax money falling

The COVID-19 pandemic is clobbering Ector County sales tax receipts, but conservative budgeting last year will cover all of the county’s expenses for this fiscal year.

The real pain will surface next year when the full effects of the pandemic and the concomitant decrease in customers’ traffic will be felt, commissioners say.

Approved by the voters in November 2018, the first receipts from the 1.25-cent levy arrived in April last year before $11,775,934 came in during the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. Receipts so far this year have totaled $11,775,934 for a total since the tax started being collected of $23,254,318.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office pays the county each month from the receipts of two months earlier. For example, the $1,838,515 it got this month was from business in March, when the pandemic first came to the fore around mid-month.

Now that April’s business will be reflected in June, the next results will no doubt be unfavorable, Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddy Shelton said.

This April’s tax revenues were $1,694,233 from February and in March they were $1,885,134 from January. “It has been at least $1.7 million every month,” the commissioner said.

“It’s my understanding that the money will continue to go down as a direct result of all the sales decreasing and the oil price dropping.”

Initial expectations were that the tax would bring in $18 million annually and Shelton said the commissioners’ conservatively budgeting for $14,660,263 in revenues this fiscal year means that another $3,187,880 will be needed by the end of the budget for everything to be covered. But with the 2020-21 budgeting process starting Aug. 3, the hard part will be estimating just how much less money there will be.

Ad valorem or property taxes and hotel-motel receipts from the county coliseum will also probably be down, Shelton said. “This won’t affect our road projects that are under contract or have been budgeted,” he said.

“They’ve been funded. The ad valorem taxes will follow suit but not quite as fast.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said some retailers like Sam’s Club and H-E-B have continued to prosper, but there aren’t many such stores outside the Odessa city limits.

“Our sales are mostly of oilfield equipment, so obviously those are down,” Childers said. “We have very few supermarkets or retail stores like those for the general public. I’m really glad we were conservative with the revenues budget. The tough part will be next year.”

He said economic conditions will get really trying if COVID-19 comes back with the next flu season in December and January. “It will be tragic for our budget in 2021 if we go through another one of these,” Childers said.

“I hope that doesn’t happen, but who knows?”