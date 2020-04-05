County shutting game rooms

Ector County Commissioners will consider several contracts between testing laboratories and the county during a special meeting set for 10 a.m. Monday in the commissioners’ courtroom of the Ector County Administration Building Annex, 1010 E. Eighth St.

Commissioner Precinct 3 Dale Childers said the county currently has a product that captures and records all commissioners’ court meetings and that’s mandated by law.

He said this would be a software update that will improve the quality of the livestream. Childers added that this upgrade will help in other areas of county business, as well, and help continue to practice social distancing.

The last meeting, Childers said, which was hard to hear, was a learning experience for “all of us.” He added that something better is needed and if it’s approved he would like to get the improved platforms up and running as soon as possible.

The agenda also includes discuss, and take any necessary action to approve policies relevant to establishment of essential and non-essential departments/personnel/duties, payroll, timekeeping, isolation requirements, leave requests certification, telecommuting and equipment use as related to COVID-19.

Proposed agreements would be between the county and Quest Diagnostics, Lab Corp. and CPL.

Ector County Judge Debi Hays said if the court approves, this would ramp up testing capacity for COVID-19.

“What we’re looking at is how we can increase the number of test samples sent off to the lab to be tested for the COVID-19,” Hays said.

The county is going to discuss approving contracts with three different labs so that we will already start putting procedures in place if we need to start collecting samples then we will already have contracts in place in which to facilitate the testing process, she added.

Commissioners also will consider action to extend the Declaration of Local Disaster. Hays declared a disaster in late March.

On a separate item, the court will consider the suspension of all licenses issued under the Game Room Ordinance and the Sexually Oriented Business Ordinance until further notice and that no new licenses shall be issued by the Sheriff’s Department until further order of the Court, the agenda said.

County Attorney Dusty Gallivan said this covers all licenses that are currently issued and the businesses will not be allowed to operate during this time.

“Unfortunately, the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have the manpower to enforce those ordinances at this time,” Gallivan said.

A separate item has the commissioners considering implementation of BIS Digital Recording to include the capability to livestream on two separate platforms, the current BIS site and Ector County Commissioners YouTube; and to include five meeting rooms each capable of providing up to 50 participants, 25 video/audio, 25 audio only, the agenda said.

The court also will consider an amendment to an agreement with University of Texas Permian Basin concerning nursing students.

Gallivan said the county has an agreement with UTPB where students training to be nurses can do clinicals at the jail. The agreement would be modified so that they can also do those with the health department, if the court approves.