Ector County Justice of the Peace Offices closed to public

Press release from Ector County Justice of Peace 2 Missi Walden:

Special Announcement from Ector County Justice of the Peace Offices Regarding Changes Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on March 17, 2020, the Ector County Justice of the Peace offices will be closed to the public. Essential Court Proceedings can still be heard by appointment only. Please contact the appropriate office by email or phone to make an appointment. Contact numbers and emails are listed on our website.

“Essential Court Proceedings” are defined as writs of re-entry, writs of retrieval, writs of restoration, magistration of defendants in custody and repair and remedy cases that materially affect the physical health or safety of a tenant.