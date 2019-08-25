  • August 25, 2019

Permian Basin Fair returns with new attractions - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

Permian Basin Fair returns with new attractions

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • West Texas Flair

    Mark Rogers

    Executive Director of Entertainment Mary Martin touches up picture cutouts the Volunteers are beginning to set up in the barns for the Permian Basin Faur & Expo at the Ector County Coliseum.

View all 2 images in gallery.

Posted: Sunday, August 25, 2019 5:00 am

Permian Basin Fair returns with new attractions By Courtney Borchert cborchert@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Permian Basin Fair and Exposition is back with carnival classics and new attractions for fairgoers.

The Ector County Coliseum fairgrounds have been transformed with help from volunteers and vendors to accommodate a variety of events and offerings. Swimming swine, miniature golf, livestock events and carnival rides are some of the entertainment options available Aug. 30 through Sept. 8 during the fair’s 44th anniversary.

Permian Basin Fair President Mike Lemons said pig racing is not a new event to the fair, but this year the attraction will have an added twist. The Swifty Swine swimming and racing pig show travels across the country and will make a stop in Ector County to offer visitors a chance to experience water stunts performed by trained pigs.

Motorsport competitions for garden tractor pulls will also be held at the fairgrounds to see whose tractor can pull a mechanical weight transfer machine the farthest to determine the strongest machine and the best driver.

The fair will have a West Texas flair and include Comanche Moon Fast Draw and vendor items like roasted elote Mexican street-style corn to enjoy while watching pageants and performances.

The elements that highlight local talent such as art displays and arena events are what Lemons says makes the county fair special.

“There’s art, crocheted blankets people have made and there are people that do welding projects — you come up with an idea, you build it and it can be entered in some category at the fair,” Lemons said. “I’ve entered everything from very small leatherwork items myself to a few years ago when I entered a Christmas tree made of horseshoes that was about nine feet tall. If you can get it in the door, they’ll find a place to put it and it will be in a category show.”

Bob Williams is the fair’s farming and ranching executive director and has been volunteering his time supporting the fair since 1989.

“I just enjoy working with people and contestants,” he said.

Williams oversees all arena events like barrel racing, Charreada rodeo, cattle dog trials and more. He said the fair is really a celebration of West Texas and agriculture.

His commitment to the fair stems from a desire to support the educational aspirations of youth.

Since 1975, the Permian Basin Fair has awarded more than $900,000 in area scholarships, their website states. Scholarships are given each year in multiple categories including farming and ranching, creative arts and special events.

Permian Basin participants can earn a combined total of about $40,000 in scholarships this year.

Williams said it is not uncommon for a fair volunteer to work up to 50 hours in the span of a week while helping prepare the Ector County Coliseum for the annual event, but for him and many others the time is well spent.

“We have people who are willing to put so much effort into helping their community,” Lemons said.

Anna Mercado has volunteered for about nine years assisting with administrative work, helping set up stall barns for farming and ranching events and preparing buildings to house vendors.

“My husband and I like to volunteer here because this is a nonprofit organization and everything they do here goes towards scholarships,” Mercado said. “For us, we’ll do anything for the kids.”

Contact Courtney Borchert at cborchert@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7768.

Reference Links

Posted in , on Sunday, August 25, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
73°
Humidity: 75%
Winds: SSW at 10mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 105°/Low 76°
Sunshine. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 109°/Low 76°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 107 to 111F and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 100°/Low 74°
Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]