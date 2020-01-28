  • January 28, 2020

Overtime issue keeps hanging fire - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

Overtime issue keeps hanging fire

Commissioners table item again, may grant overtime for emergencies only

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 3:45 pm

Overtime issue keeps hanging fire By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Hearing from County Auditor Randy Donner that paying overtime and benefits for all the currently pending compensatory time in all departments would cost $132,000, Ector County commissioners Tuesday for the second time tabled the issue of ending their practice of giving comp time and granting overtime.

Having first reviewed his concerns Jan. 14, County Maintenance Director Charles Pierce said some of his employees pay others to answer calls at the detention center because conditions there can be unpleasant, particularly their contacts with “mad inmates.”

County Judge Debi Hays suggested that the court’s deliberations continue with various department heads and that overtime be considered only for work done to deal with verifiable emergencies. Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons said the matter might be better dealt with during the next round of budget deliberations later this year.

Commissioners were told that county jailers are paid overtime and most comp time is being given to sheriff’s dispatchers and employees in the cemetery, information technology and coliseum departments.

Coliseum Director Aaron Martin’s request was granted for a $9,500 appropriation to complete the last four stalls in the coliseum’s new 208-stall horse barn on the northwest side of the complex. Martin said the stalls have greatly improved business.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service 4-H Club and Youth Extension Agent Steve Paz presented his department’s annual report, saying the Permian Basin Pesticide Applicators’ Conference and Sandhills Beef Cattle Conference were successfully held here last year, among other achievements. Paz appeared with Family & Community Health Agent Abigail Pritchard and Horticulture Agent Jeannette Castanon.

There was a strong political undercurrent during the 30-minute meeting with the March 3 Republican primary fast approaching and Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton running for a second four-year term, opposed by former city councilman Mike Gardner, son of the late former longtime Commissioner Freddie Gardner, and Hoss Dugger.

Don Stringer and Jeff Russell seek to follow the retiring Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers, who is completing his third term. Stringer is a realtor and Russell owns Paul Evans Carpets & Flooring.

The court also:

>> Spent $21,000 for computer switches, $6,261 for door controls, $5,385 for cameras for the vault, $5,500 for computer set-ups and $4,500 for phones at the new addition to the detention center.

>> Approved a recycling contract with the Global Asset Co.

>> Raised the pay grade of the Imm Trac medical records program specialist and outreach coordinator at the health department from step one to step three.

>> Spent $5,000 for postage at the elections office.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 3:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
47°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: N at 7mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 31°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 59°/Low 33°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 46°/Low 32°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]