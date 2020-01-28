Overtime issue keeps hanging fire

Hearing from County Auditor Randy Donner that paying overtime and benefits for all the currently pending compensatory time in all departments would cost $132,000, Ector County commissioners Tuesday for the second time tabled the issue of ending their practice of giving comp time and granting overtime.

Having first reviewed his concerns Jan. 14, County Maintenance Director Charles Pierce said some of his employees pay others to answer calls at the detention center because conditions there can be unpleasant, particularly their contacts with “mad inmates.”

County Judge Debi Hays suggested that the court’s deliberations continue with various department heads and that overtime be considered only for work done to deal with verifiable emergencies. Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons said the matter might be better dealt with during the next round of budget deliberations later this year.

Commissioners were told that county jailers are paid overtime and most comp time is being given to sheriff’s dispatchers and employees in the cemetery, information technology and coliseum departments.

Coliseum Director Aaron Martin’s request was granted for a $9,500 appropriation to complete the last four stalls in the coliseum’s new 208-stall horse barn on the northwest side of the complex. Martin said the stalls have greatly improved business.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service 4-H Club and Youth Extension Agent Steve Paz presented his department’s annual report, saying the Permian Basin Pesticide Applicators’ Conference and Sandhills Beef Cattle Conference were successfully held here last year, among other achievements. Paz appeared with Family & Community Health Agent Abigail Pritchard and Horticulture Agent Jeannette Castanon.

There was a strong political undercurrent during the 30-minute meeting with the March 3 Republican primary fast approaching and Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton running for a second four-year term, opposed by former city councilman Mike Gardner, son of the late former longtime Commissioner Freddie Gardner, and Hoss Dugger.

Don Stringer and Jeff Russell seek to follow the retiring Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers, who is completing his third term. Stringer is a realtor and Russell owns Paul Evans Carpets & Flooring.

The court also:

>> Spent $21,000 for computer switches, $6,261 for door controls, $5,385 for cameras for the vault, $5,500 for computer set-ups and $4,500 for phones at the new addition to the detention center.

>> Approved a recycling contract with the Global Asset Co.

>> Raised the pay grade of the Imm Trac medical records program specialist and outreach coordinator at the health department from step one to step three.

>> Spent $5,000 for postage at the elections office.