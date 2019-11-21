Commissioners approve outsourcing inmates to Kerr County

The Ector County Law Enforcement Center’s jail expansion was originally expected to finish before Thanksgiving.

However, the opening date of the new facility is about a month to two months away, Ector County Chief Deputy Eddie Mancha said during the Ector County commissioners meeting on Thursday.

To Band-Aid the jail being overcrowded, the county commissioners unanimously approved an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between Kerr County and Ector County for housing and care of Ector County inmates.

“It’s so then we aren’t in violation of any jail standards or laws,” Mancha said after the county commissioners meeting. He explained there needs to be one correctional officer for 48 inmates.

Mancha said the jail needs about 10 additional correctional officers to run at full staff and would need another 30 to operate the entire new expansion. He said parts of the new expansion can open with the current personnel.

Mancha reiterated the Ector County Sheriff’s Office has received a wealth of applications and now those applicants are turning into correctional officers.

“We are getting more applicants, which is a big help to us,” Mancha said. “Before the expansion, we were close to 20 to 30 employees short and slowly we’ve climbed back where we are 10 to 15 short now. We are getting people coming to work. ”

Mancha also detailed Kerr County will be one of the furthest jails ECSO will send inmates. ECSO also has inmates at Burnet County Jail which is about an hour northwest of Austin.

Mancha explained that 20 to 30 inmates will be sent to Kerr County. It will cost around $45 to $55 per day for each inmate. Mancha said ECSO has about 200 inmates that have been transported out.

“We can bring them back, keep them ourselves and not have to farm out as far,” Mancha said. “It’s an all day travel to pick them up and get back.”

The court also:

>> Approved the Coliseum Building and Plastic Seat Restoration.

>> Approved the purchase of radios for several County departments; approve a budget amendment to 2015 Capital Projects Fund, Special Department Equipment, 045-990-5507, from 2015 Capital Projects Fund, Unreserved Fund Balance, 045-3310 for $144,000.

>> Approved the Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) project to be awarded to Telesystem for the County of Ector.

>> Approved the Software Defined Wide Area Network (SDWAN); requesting the proposal from TelResource for Project Management for the Information Technology department.

>> Approved the AIA Change Order #2, for the Coliseum Horse Stall Barn.

>> Approved a request to hire Heavy Equipment Operator II under FMLR Fund (002-810) at a 729-03 due to experience.

>> Approved to hire an Assistant Director at a Step 8 due to experience.

>> Approved to hire an Engineering Specialist at a Step l0 due to experience.

>> Approved McCabe Addition Phase IV a Subdivision of 48.394 acres of land out of the North Half of Section 32, Block 43, Township 2 South, T&P RR Co. Survey, Ector County.

>> Approved Lost Pecan Addition Being an 18.43 acre tract in Section 7, Block 41, T-1-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Ector County.

>> Approved vacating approximately 0.114 acres of an alley way upon the replat lots 2, 3, and 4 of Block 1 Western Industrial Sites.

>> Approved to sell property located on 9510 West Westridge, Odessa, Texas, for $1,000, which is less than market value specified in the Judgment of Foreclosure and less than the total amount of Judgments against the property.

>> Approved a line item transfer to General Fund, I.T., Hardware Maintenance Contracts, 001-310-5282 from General Fund, I.T., DP Equipment, 001-310- 5506 for $30,000 and the final line item transfers for fiscal year 2019.

>> Approved a budget amendment to Equipment Services Fund, Motor Vehicle Equipment, 051-770-5505 from Equipment Services Fund, Unreserved Fund Balance, 051-3310 for $93,596.

>> Approved various budget amendments for the carry forward of outstanding encumbrances from FY 2019 to FY 2020.

>> Approved the final year-end budget amendments for fiscal year 2019 and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Approved the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for November 21, 2019 to review County financial statements and reports.