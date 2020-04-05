Shelton, Gardner still butting heads

With the COVID-19 crisis convulsing Ector County, commissioners’ runoff candidates Eddy Shelton and Mike Gardner are limited in the moves they can make to win on July 14 after a bruising March 3 Republican primary in which they bitterly questioned each other’s abilities to serve the capacious Precinct 1. But they were still trading political body blows last week about Shelton’s companies having assumed the final $1 million of electrical work at the new $25-million jail expansion when the original contractor fell behind schedule.

“It was unethical for him to make $1 million on the taxpayers after voting to issue all that debt,” said Gardner, a former Odessa city councilman who is the son of the late Precinct 1 Commissioner Freddie Gardner. “The first contractor went bankrupt and the general contractor asked Eddy if he wanted to do it and he finished it up.

“I don’t believe he did anything illegal because he got a ruling from the attorney general’s office. But it doesn’t make any difference how many hands it went through before it got to him. It was still $1 million. You’ve got to turn those things down.”

Shelton said he hadn’t bid on the project for his Dennard Electrical and Apple Electric Contracting companies because he was a county official, but he agreed to finish the last 60 percent of the job when general contractor John Cooper, president of Cooper Construction of Odessa, asked him to.

“Mike isn’t much of a businessman if he thinks a $1 million permit means you’re making $1 million,” said Shelton, who wants a second four-year term after being appointed in 2014 and running unopposed two years later. “Foreman Electric had internal issues and after John pulled them off the job, he contacted me because mine were the only companies of sufficient size to complete it.

“I picked up where they left off just to get the project finished because the county is spending money each and every day outsourcing prisoners. I lost money and John didn’t do well, either.”

Like Shelton, Gardner hasn’t done much campaigning since he led the primary with 1,369 votes or 47.4 percent to Shelton’s 966 or 33.4 percent and Dale Wayne “Hoss” Dugger’s 555 or 19.2 percent. There is no Democrat in the race.

Precinct 1 is Ector County’s biggest, covering far northern and far western Odessa and a big chunk of the county to its far north-central, northwestern and western boundaries down to near the southwest corner.

“Unless something drastically changes, I won’t go to any forums,” said Gardner, operations manager at Canary LLC service company. “I don’t know what I can do as far as interacting with people other than get on Facebook and advertise on radio and things.

“I just have to play it by ear and see what happens. Right now I have other priorities. I’m trying to help some neighbors out, take care of my family and stay safe.”

Gardner said it is heartening to have led the primary field and miss winning the GOP nomination without a runoff by only 153 votes. “I would rather be in my position because it’s harder to dig out of a hole,” he said.

“I know the areas I need to work in (to) bring in a few more votes and I’ve had a lot of good phone calls from people who supported me. I have also had people who supported Hoss say, ‘We will help you out or do whatever we need to do to get you in there.’”

Asked if being Freddie’s son has helped, Gardner said the name identification has been an asset as has his dad’s 18-year record as commissioner and retirement from the Odessa Fire & Rescue Department as an assistant chief after 36 years. The elder Gardner died in September 2014.

“I always tell people I have the playbook to do a good job,” the candidate said. “I sat on the fire department’s retirement board when I was on the council (from 2014-18) and I think the guys there appreciate what I did.”

The runoff’s wild card may be Dugger, whose backing could potentially make the difference in a close race with a much smaller turnout being expected July 14 in advance of the uncontested Nov. 3 general election. “I will make an endorsement, but it will be a little bit later,” Dugger said last week.

“I’m still talking to folks.”

Shelton said he had not campaigned, either, because the COVID-19 crisis takes precedence. “My concern is for the citizens of our city and county and for our county employees,” he said.

Noting that he had been consulting with County Judge Debi Hays before her Monday issuance of a local disaster declaration, the commissioner said, “All my focus and all my resources are going into this.

“My campaign has to be on the back burner because this thing is very serious. I’d love to campaign, but my priority is to take care of what I’m already committed to do and that is to be a leader of this community.”