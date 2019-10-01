Environmental enforcement wants more staff

Ector County Environmental Enforcement is looking to add manpower to their department this fiscal year to better handle top resident concerns like illegal dumping.
A new budget year has begun and Ector County commissioners will consider approving the unit’s request for a new hire during their upcoming meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in the commissioners’ courtroom, Room 120, located in the Ector County Administration building annex, 1010 E. Eighth St.
Environmental Enforcement has submitted a request to commissioners for one additional investigator.
The unit handles hundreds of illegal dumping cases each year with a limited number of staff. The department has a total of three officers that work to mitigate illegal dumping throughout the entire county.
Environmental Enforcement was given an increase of about $57,000 in funding this fiscal year after residents voiced concerns during town halls over the last year and deemed illegal dumping one of the county’s largest problems. The unit’s general fund now totals about $375,000.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, COMMISSIONERS WILL CONSIDER:
- Accepting donation of $50 from Daniel J. Runzheimer for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.
- Accepting donation of $20,000 from Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.
- Approving closure of Flamingo Avenue, north of University Boulevard, for one block from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. October 26.
- Accepting donation of all leased equipment from Tyler - Eagle Recorder Division.
- Approving change of subscription fees for official public records to $125 for weekly updates and $25 for monthly updates.
- Taking action on specifications to seek out quotes to build a 400-foot guyed tower with the attached load data.
- Approving purchase of Panasonic Toughbooks for Sheriff’s Office; and approving the budget amendment to Capital Projects Fund, Special Departmental Equipment , 045-990-5507 for $316,886; and to Law Enforcement Supplies, 045-990-5183 for $43,456; from Unreserved Fund Balance 045-3310 for $360,342.
- Approving purchase of a tractor.
- Approving an agreement between Permian Basin Community Centers, PermiaCare, and Ector County for jail based mental health services and continuity of care services.
- Approving an interlocal agreement between the City of Odessa and Ector County for the 2019 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.
- Approving an interlocal cooperation agreement between Ector County and Burnet County for Jail Services.
- Approving an application for fiscal year 2020 Victim Assistance Grant No. 3928401.
- Approving the recommended benefits and rates for the change from a Medicare Supplement Plan Design to a Medicare Advantage Plan Design.
- Approving proposed MHRC Sandy’s Ranch Mobile Home Park 5521 W. 29th Street Odessa, Texas 79764 Westgate Subdivision Section 13, Block 43, T-2-S Co., Ector County.
- Giving CGG Land permission to conduct a 3D geophysical survey for lands which Ector County is the acting agent and/own the surface mineral.
- Approving a line item transfer to 001-5-024-5161 Educational Travel from 001-5-021-5161 in the amount of $1,216.
- Approving a budget amendment to General Fund, Library, Office Supplies, 001-690-5171 for $133, to Audio Visual Supplies, 001-690-5178 for $516, to Library Supplies, 001- 690-5185 for $3,542, to New Books, 001-690-5201 for $36 and to General Fund, Donated Revenues, 001-4171, for $4,227.
- Approving a budget amendment to General Fund, Human Resources, Professional Services, 001-030-5307, from General Fund, Unreserved Fund Balance, 001-3310 for $ 11,000.
- Approving the accounts payable fund requirements report for Oct. 3, 2019 and reviewing county financial statements and reports.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.