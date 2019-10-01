Environmental enforcement wants more staff

Ector County Environmental Enforcement is looking to add manpower to their department this fiscal year to better handle top resident concerns like illegal dumping.

A new budget year has begun and Ector County commissioners will consider approving the unit’s request for a new hire during their upcoming meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in the commissioners’ courtroom, Room 120, located in the Ector County Administration building annex, 1010 E. Eighth St.

Environmental Enforcement has submitted a request to commissioners for one additional investigator.

The unit handles hundreds of illegal dumping cases each year with a limited number of staff. The department has a total of three officers that work to mitigate illegal dumping throughout the entire county.

Environmental Enforcement was given an increase of about $57,000 in funding this fiscal year after residents voiced concerns during town halls over the last year and deemed illegal dumping one of the county’s largest problems. The unit’s general fund now totals about $375,000.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, COMMISSIONERS WILL CONSIDER: