  • August 13, 2019

Constitutional amendments vote set - Odessa American: Ector County

Constitutional amendments vote set

Vets’ rep unsuccessfully disputes taxation of bingo games

Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:47 pm

Constitutional amendments vote set By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to call the 2019 constitutional amendments election Nov. 5 with a measure prohibiting the state from ever instituting a personal income tax heading the list of 10 propositions.

Early voting was set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21-25 and Oct. 28-30 and for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Early voting clerks were appointed and Sherwood Church of Christ was replaced by Kingston Baptist Church as a voting center.

Proposition No. 1 would let persons serve as more than one appointed or elected municipal judge; No. 2 would let the Texas Water Development Board issue up to $200 million in bonds; No. 3 would authorize a temporary property tax exemption in disaster areas; No. 4 is the income tax provision; No. 5 would dedicate revenue from the state sales tax to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission; No. 6 would authorize the Legislature to increase bonds for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute; No. 7 would increase distributions to the state school fund; No. 8 would create a Flood Infrastructure Fund; No. 9 would authorize a property tax exemption for precious metals held in depositories; and No. 10 would allow the ownership of law enforcement animals to be transferred to handlers or others if it were in the animals’ best interest.

Representing American Legion Post 430, the AmVets Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, John Curry unsuccessfully appealed to the court not to keep collecting proceeds from local nonprofit bingo games because the veterans’ groups need more revenue. The court voted 5-0 to continue collecting the money.

The only split vote of the morning was a 4-1 result on a proposal to OK the county’s 2019-2020 holiday schedule for employees.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez explained after the half-hour session that he had voted “no” because he wanted either Cinco de Mayo, Columbus Day or Texas Independence Day, none of which are currently observed with a day off, to be a holiday in recognition of the contributions Hispanics and Native Americans have made, particularly their military service.

In other business, the panel heard a request by Bob Fair of Wildcatter Aviation to assign his company’s contractual interests to manage the Odessa Airport-Schleymeyer Field to the Texas Aero Co. of Waco. Fair said he and his wife Debbie are ready to slow down and do something else, having more than doubled the sales of airplane fuel since they took over in 2014.

Fair’s proposal was approved; however, the court will now negotiate the contract’s terms with Texas Aero, commissioners said.

Ector County Extension Agent Steve Paz’ recommendation was accepted to hire recent New Mexico State graduate Jeanette Castanon as a horticulture agent for Ector and Midland counties.

The commissioners acknowledged donations to the sheriff’s office of $900 from Legacy Funeral Payable Co-op, $300 from Jesus Vela and $1,226 from the Odessa Rotary Club, which Sheriff Mike Griffis said would be used for the purchase of bulletproof vests and other equipment. Griffis said it has been gratifying to see the public support his office has received in recent years.

The court additionally:

>> Approved its 2019-20 schedule and the oaths and bonds of Auditor Randy Donner and Tax Assessor-Collector Chief Deputy Michelle Baughman.

>> OK’d paying Caldwell Country Chevrolet at Caldwell, in Southeast Texas, $23,762 for a pickup to replace a damaged building maintenance van.

>> Extended fire extinguisher and fire suppression services contracts.

>> Renewed the agreement between the county health department and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

>> Hired 161st District Court Bailiff Carl Rogers as a medical examiner’s investigator. Chief Medical Investigator Chuck Moad said Rogers is a former Ector County deputy sheriff and former chief investigator in the medical examiner’s office.

>> Transferred $9,500 to the road maintenance department for educational travel, the payment of professional dues and fees, contract services and the purchase of small tool supplies.

>> Allocated $20,000 to the sheriff’s office for travel.

>> Appropriated $3,000 to the district attorney’s office for educational travel expenses.

>> Approved spending $9,500 for windscreens at the coliseum.

>> OK’d county library requests for $6,473 for office supplies, $4,549 for audio visual supplies, $1,025 for library supplies, $214 for new books, $206 for subscriptions and $179 for contract services.

