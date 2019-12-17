  • December 17, 2019

Court views airport business - Odessa American: Ector County

Court views airport business

Lease contract discussed, Schleymeyer Field improvements promised

Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:00 pm

Odessa American

Ector County commissioners at 10 a.m. Thursday will consider transferring their operational, or ground lease, contract at Odessa Airport-Schleymeyer Field from Wildcatter Aviation to the Waco-based Texas Aero Co.

Wildcatter co-owner Bob Fair told the court on Aug. 13 that he and his wife Debbie were ready to slow down and do something else after having managed the airport northwest of town on the east side of the Andrews Highway since 2014. Fair said they had doubled the sales of airplane fuel in that time.

Then on Aug. 27 Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton reported meeting with representatives of the two companies and the airport board about Wildcatter’s proposed assignment of its term hangar lease contract to Texas Aero. Shelton’s motion passed unanimously to OK the contract with three five-year extensions.

He explained that the extensions were needed because Texas Aero would make a substantial investment in improvements.

Other Tuesday business will entail a proposed agreement between the county and the Alcohol Monitoring Systems Co. for post-sentence monitoring of criminal defendants.

The court will also:

  • Consider amending the budget to pay for $150,000 in medical fees for jail inmates.
  • Discuss transferring $6,000 from the contract services budget category to the general fund for hardware maintenance.
  • Consider upgrading its court video recording system and training the court staff to operate it.
  • Discuss authorizing County Purchasing Agent Kenneth Lind to buy information technology equipment.
  • Consider increasing a program specialist and outreach coordinator from the first to the third steps of the pay scale at the health department.
  • Discuss redefining the health department’s immunization grant program manager as the immunization grant public health nurse.
  • Consider revising the county’s employee handbook to provide for paying employees who work on holidays for the day worked in the corresponding pay period rather than to have them accrue the holiday or be paid in the next pay period.

