Court views airport business

Ector County commissioners at 10 a.m. Thursday will consider transferring their operational, or ground lease, contract at Odessa Airport-Schleymeyer Field from Wildcatter Aviation to the Waco-based Texas Aero Co.

Wildcatter co-owner Bob Fair told the court on Aug. 13 that he and his wife Debbie were ready to slow down and do something else after having managed the airport northwest of town on the east side of the Andrews Highway since 2014. Fair said they had doubled the sales of airplane fuel in that time.

Then on Aug. 27 Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton reported meeting with representatives of the two companies and the airport board about Wildcatter’s proposed assignment of its term hangar lease contract to Texas Aero. Shelton’s motion passed unanimously to OK the contract with three five-year extensions.

He explained that the extensions were needed because Texas Aero would make a substantial investment in improvements.

Other Tuesday business will entail a proposed agreement between the county and the Alcohol Monitoring Systems Co. for post-sentence monitoring of criminal defendants.

The court will also: