Council returns to creation of PFC

The Odessa City Council will vote on the creation of an Odessa Public Facility Corporation which would give council members the ability to work with developers to create housing in Odessa during the Tuesday council meeting.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 13) in the Council Chambers located on the fifth floor of City Hall at 411 W. Eighth St.

The PFC would be a corporation made up of city council, which would give council members the ability to work with developers, “to not only identify locations that would be ideal for the construction of homes, but to be involved in every aspect of that development,” City Manager Michael Marrero said during a previous work session.

The council tabled the item at a Sept. 22 meeting after some Odessans expressed concerns regarding the tax breaks to developers as well as the lack of regulation on what developers built as far as quality and room size.

Odessan Larry Robinson showed up to that meeting to ask council to table the item. He spoke about PFC loopholes for developers to benefit from the programs in other cities.

“Houston’s complaining. They call em’ stack-n-pack little boxes and they write it all off and they don’t pay city taxes and they don’t pay sales tax and development, then it robs the true developers,” he said in a previous interview adding that research shows that there is little or no benefit to those needing affordable housing.

Attorney Jim Plummer of the law firm Bracewell LLP discussed some of the concerns of citizens had during an Oct. 6 work session.

Plummer has also worked with the San Antonio Housing Trust PFC Board.

Plummer said via FaceTime during the in-person work session that all council is discussing, “is the creation of a Public Facility Corporation and that is just another tool for economic development and it’s often used to develop workforce housing.

“As far as I know, there are no projects, no plans. The only step that the council would take at this point is actually creating a corporation. Whether that corporation is ever used or not will be decided in the future once a proposed project is put in place,” Plummer said.

The key benefit to the city, Plummer said, is that “it lets you decide when where or how this tool might be used,” he said detailing that the PFC have been helpful in efforts to redevelop cities or to develop workforce housing in areas that are in need of such housing.

“This is not a tool to use to support low-income housing. Low-income housing is best done in conjunction with using low income housing tax credits,” he said.

He said that the PFC would be used to develop an area of the town that hasn’t had much development.

Marrero previously said that at least 50 percent of the units have to be available to low-income residents.

Marrero said in a phone interview Monday that, “The way the PFC works is there’s 50 percent at market rate and 50 percent available to persons earning less than 80 percent of median income and as of federal guidelines, persons earning less than 80 percent income are considered low income.”

Plummer said that a benefit would also be to be to open the market up to developers to develop different areas of town.

“I don’t think we have broadened any purposes beyond that,” he said.

District 2 council member Dewey Bryant said that he wanted to make sure that the PFC would not set up a competition between the Odessa Housing Finance which Plummer said it would not.

At-large council member Peggy Dean asked Plummer to provide two or three contacts of successful PFCs and a couple of contacts of PFC projects that didn’t work as planned.

“I understand the theory and it makes a lot of sense, but ya know the public has sent us several articles of ones that do not work …,” she said adding that it would be better to get in contact with people who have more experience with those projects to understand the ups and downs.

Plummer said he’d be happy to get her the contact for every PFC in the state if she wants and said that the articles Dean was referring were written by people who were, “analyzing the PFC project as if it were a low-income project.”

“If you look at a Public Facility Corporation project and you say, ‘well it doesn’t deliver enough low-income units,’ then to me you’re missing the purpose the community was attempting to achieve,” he said.

He said that some PFCs help set the tone of the quality of what is being done in a portion of the city and said that the projects are set to achieve city goals.

District 4 council member Tom Sprawls asked Plummer about his involvement in San Antonio PFC projects and further about who has oversight, how often those are audited and what kind of recourse there is in event of a violation.

“The oversight can be whatever level you want,” Plummer said, adding that the PFC can set the terms.

He also said that every project that he has done requires quarterly reporting and annual audits.

“We have not had any issues to date in terms of people (developers) not doing exactly what they say,” he said, and if they didn’t, developers could lose a property tax exemption.

Robinson was at the work session and asked about tax exemptions.

Plummer said that the goal would be to gain more revenue from those projects than local entities could make from property taxes.

Council will also open a public hearing to consider the first approval amending the Odessa City Code Chapter 4 “Business Regulations,” Article 4-6 “Peddlers and Itinerant Vendors,” Section 4-6-9 “Permit Required for Peddlers, Solicitors and Itinerant Vendors,” as well as “Consider a resolution allocating $850,000 in CARES Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to Ector County Independent School District (ECISD) for the purchase of devices to facilitate distance learning and technological improvements.”

In other business:

CONSENT AGENDA

These items are considered to be routine or have been previously discussed, and can be approved in one motion, unless a Council Member asks for separate consideration of an item.

>> Consider approval of City Council minutes, Sept. 22, 2020.

>> Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes,

>> Consider approval of the request by Halliburton Energy Services, owner, Multatech, agent, for original zoning of Heavy Industrial (HI) on Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Halliburton Subdivision, 2nd Filing, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (south of the intersection of Interstate 20 and FM 1936) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider the purchase of new Fire Station Alerting (FSA) system with MachAlert.

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Consider bid award for the water treatment plant generator integration project for $488,108.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

>> Open a public hearing to consider amending the Odessa City Code Chapter 4 "Business Regulations", Article 4-6 "Peddlers and Itinerant Vendors", Section 4-6-9 "Permit Required for Peddlers, Solicitors and Itinerant Vendors" (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Tabitha McElhaney, owner, for a specific use permit to allow a beauty shop-one chair accessory use in a Single Family-Three (SF-3) zoning district on Lot 21, Block 13, Scottsdale West (5 Cody Court) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Tyler Bradley, owner, SW Howell, agent, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI)) on proposed Lot 1, Block 1, Metal Solutions Addition (southwest of the intersection of Interstate 20 and Crane Avenue) (Ordinance - First Approval)

RESOLUTION

>> Consider approval of an interlocal cooperation contract with the University of Texas Permian Basin for street services.

>> Consider approving resolution of amended payment schedule to Apergy to reflect an initial payment of $400,000 instead of $300,000.

>> Consider a resolution allocating $850,000 in CARES Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to Ector County Independent School District (ECISD) for the purchase of devices to facilitate distance learning and technological improvements.

>> Consider adopting a new rate review mechanism with Atmos Energy.

>> Appointment of Boards, Council.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Recess for an executive session.

>> Adjourn.