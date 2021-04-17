The office of Congressman August Pfluger is now accepting submissions for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

The competition is open to all high school students in the 11th Congressional District of Texas, and is an opportunity for artists to be recognized for their talents among artists from around the Nation.

The winner will have their artwork featured in the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. for one year.

The deadline is April 25.

Students can register and upload images of their artwork on Congressman Pfluger’s website pfluger.house.gov/services/art-competition.

For the complete competition rules or more information, visit pfluger.house.gov/services/art-competition or contact Hilary Stegemoller in the Brownwood office by phone at 325-646-1950 or via email at Hilary.Stegemoller@mail.house.gov.