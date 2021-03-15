Water plant on work session agenda

New members of Odessa’s City Council will get their first look at a proposed $95 million major rehabilitation plan of the current water treatment plant during a work session meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The virtual meeting can be viewed on the city’s webex system.

The proposed project would include extensive upgrades to the current plant’s electrical and computer systems, chemical feed and filter systems and chemical storage facility, Public Works Director Tom Kerr said.

“We’re talking about pretty antiquated systems that we’re not really able to fix anymore,” Kerr said. “The new council wanted to find out more about the proposal, because their question is, “why not just build a new plant,” which would cost substantially more.’”

The city launched a viability study in 2016 that determined that it would cost less to renovate the current plant, which could continue to meet the city’s needs for many decades to come, Kerr said. The first portion of the plant was constructed in 1956, and a second addition added in 1962.

“We’ve done several smaller renovations over the years,” Kerr said. “But we’ve reached a point where overall, the building has aged to a point where we need to do more.”

Many of the proposed improvements are desperately needed to meet state requirements, Kerr said.

The project would likely have to be paid with bond dollars, something that council will also need to discuss Tuesday, or in the near future, Kerr said.

Council will also discuss a $4,964,777 bid by Onyx Construction of Midland to complete Phase 2 renovations at Floyd Gwin Park.

The park site renovations planned for Phase 2 include, 3 lighted baseball fields/complex, lighted walking trails, lighted parking lots, irrigation system, picnic pavilions, additional playground equipment, swimming pool perimeter fencing, and electrical service upgrades, Odessa Parks and Recreation Director Steve Patton said.

City officials had initially estimated the cost of the project to be $8,384,200, a pleased Patton said.

“The bids came in much lower than expected,” Patton said. “We we’re very fortunate.”

If approved by council during their March 23 meeting, construction would begin in late spring or early summer, Patton said.

This particular phase also includes the fencing and athletic field lighting installation at Sherwood Park Baseball Complex that is needed to complete the fourth baseball field. Patton said.

Phase 1 renovations for Floyd Gwin Park, which were previously approved by council, will begin March 22 and will include 3 lighted volleyball courts, 3 lighted basketball courts, and 2 lighted tennis courts. Both Phase 1 and 2 work is expected to be completed in one year.

A ground-breaking ceremony for both project phases is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in front of the park’s gymnasium.

Floyd Gwin Park, the second largest park in Ector County, has an illustrious history, Patton said. The park, located at 10th and West County Road, was once the site of the county’s first airport.

In the 1940s, the airport was converted into Floyd Gwin Park, Patton said. An auditorium on the site once hosted a concert by a young Elvis Presley after he was discharged from the military.

But the park has not received any major renovations in more than 40 years, Patton said.

“The renovations are desperately needed,” Patton said. “The park receives heavy use. These would be the first major improvements to the park in 40 years.”