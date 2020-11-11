Tough talk on COVID at council

For nearly one hour the Odessa City Council during a meeting threatened to “get tough” and “clampdown” on residents who are not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines – efforts council members say are needed to combat the quickly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Ector County.

But after the tough talk was over, the council instead directed city staff to launch a series of public service announcements.

“I don’t think we have enough police, or man power to enforce anything,” Councilwoman Peggy Dean said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We need to scare the bejesus out of them instead with a message.

“We need to warn people harshly and put it back in their face. It’s like giving children a two week notice.”

Mayor David Turner and the majority of council agreed that if COVID numbers continue to rise, the city will need to take more drastic measures.

“When push comes to shove, in the next week if things continue to get worse, we may have to do something or the state will come in and do it for us,” Turner said.

Turner warned the council that local COVID cases in Odessa are increasing at an alarming rate. Last week local hospitals reported a total of 823 new cases, Turner said. An additional 400 cases were reported on Monday and Tuesday.

Local hospitals are running out of bed spaces for patients, according to Turner, who said he speaks with hospital officials every morning. Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital reported Tuesday that they are housing some COVID patients in emergency rooms because there’s no place else to put them.

Both hospitals are currently trying to operate without dozens of employees who are off sick, Turner said.

“The biggest problem we have is simply, people are not following the rules,”

Councilwoman Mari Willis, who has previously expressed support for passing an ordinance that would require residents to wear masks, said council needs to take a stand.

“I believe as leaders we have to make difficult decisions,” Willis said. “In my opinion, it’s not about politics, trying to instill fear in anyone or infringing on peoples’ rights. It’s about doing what’s right for the community.

“I know we’re all tired. But being tired isn’t going to put COVID on its way.”

Councilman Tom Sprawls said he supported the public service announcements, but remains opposed to any effort that would try to force residents to wear masks or practice social distancing.

“A mask mandate is just not effective or enforceable,” Sprawls said.

Devin Sanchez, the city’s director of communications, said that the city’s public relations efforts initially did focus on encouraging the public to wear masks and adhere to social distancing recommendations. In recent months the focus has been on testing.

“We’ve been trying to steer away from making it sound political,” Sanchez said. “But council’s message tonight is that we need to be more aggressive about this.”