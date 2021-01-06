Time change for council meetings pending

At the request of new Mayor Javier Joven, the Odessa City Council recently agreed to change the time of its current 10 a.m. Tuesday work session meetings to a still-to-be-determined afternoon time.

The council rejected Joven’s initial request to eliminate work session meetings entirely, which he says can be “redundant” because the same agenda items are also reviewed during regular council meetings.

“Work sessions are useful because they help everyone understand issues and ask questions,” Councilwoman Mari Willis said during council’s Tuesday work session discussion. “It also gives staff time to get answers for council.”

“They are helpful, especially to new council members who may not be as familiar with how the city operates.”

Willis and other council members were more open to changing the time work sessions are held.

Joven, who works mornings, asked council to consider the time change because it would better accommodate his schedule.

“I can do it at 10 a.m., but would need to move a lot of things to do it,” Joven told the council. Joven said he often works in different counties which would make it difficult to participate.

New Councilman Mark Matta, who also works mornings, said it would be difficult for him to attend morning meetings. His job often takes him to remote areas that have poor phone and internet reception, so it would be difficult to even participate virtually, he said.

“Three or 4 p.m. would be better for me,” Matta said.

Denise Swanner, who is also new to council, said she would support afternoon work sessions, but acknowledged it would play havoc with her work schedule.

“I’ll have to figure out some way to make up those work hours,” she said.

Council members Tom Sprawls, Steve Thompson and Mari Willis and Detra White also agreed to the time change.

Willis and Swanner did express concern that later meetings might drag on for hours — like Tuesday’s 6-hour marathon work session. Willis said she hoped that would not become the norm in the future.

The mayor’s request isn’t unusual. It’s common for meeting times or days to be changed to accommodate the schedules of newly elected officials.

The council agreed to change work-session times to 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., but is leaving it up to Joven and City Manager Michael Marrero to determine the specific time. The new time would take effect beginning with council’s Jan. 19 work session.

Council quickly shot down Marrero’s offer to stop including, “more mundane” issues on council’s work session agendas. Marrero said not including those unspecified “mundane” issues on the agenda would shorten meetings. He suggested that if council had questions about those issues, they could approach him privately and individually to discuss, he said.

Sprawls and White told Marrero his proposal lacked transparency.

“I want the public to know the cost of even the most mundane items the city purchases or does,” White said.

Sprawls added: “Keep those mundane items on the agenda. It doesn’t take long to go through them.”