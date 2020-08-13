Swanner running for At-Large

Denise Swanner said that she’s running for Odessa City Council’s At-Large position because she’s always served the community in other ways and now, she has the time and wants to make a change.

“Being raised here, I’m familiar with our city and all the challenges and good days, bad days,” she said, “I just feel like I can make a difference.”

While Swanner has never run for a political office, she’s been involved in numerous boards including Main Street Odessa before it was Downtown Odessa. She is the currently the president of the Parks Foundation and also works part-time as the assistant court coordinator at Odessa Teen Court, Inc.

She said that if she is elected, she will let her term run out in November as the Parks Foundation president adding that working part-time will allow her to put in more hours for city council.

Swanner said she worked in the medical field for around 20 years before she brought the Weinerschnitzel franchise to Odessa and then sold it after eight years to another franchisee.

She added that she’s also been the president of the Junior League of Odessa and the Rotary Club.

She spoke about her different positions and learning curves she’s had to overcome going from the medical field to the restaurant business and volunteering.

“That’s one thing I can bring to city council. I’ve been an employer, I’ve been an employee and I’m a volunteer. I won’t ask you to do anything I won’t do as far as working hard, so I got it from all angles and I think 35 years of experience, that’s pretty dynamic to be able to bring management skills, leadership, have a passion and a vision for the city.”

She said that one thing city council has done well is, “with the hotel motel tax and bringing in the new convention center and the Marriott. I know it’s kind of at a standstill with COVID-19, but hopefully that will get back on track and that will bring lot’s more money for the city…I think they’ve really worked hard as a team. You haven’t seen that in a while,” she said.

She applauded council on how they communicate with one another and said she wants to be a part of it.

“I want to be right in there. I want to see what’s going on behind the scenes because I know things happen and I want to be a part of the decision making,” she said.

Swanner said she wants the whole city to grow because she’s from Odessa and so are her children and grandkids.

“Really I just want to be the voice for the people,” she said, “I want the citizens to be able to contact me, feel comfortable, hear what they have to say and then I want to be pretty much a vision for the future.”

All those skills and the vision, she said, will make her a good city councilwoman.

“I just have a passion and want to see this city grow, be successful. I think you have to have a passion for it…I’ve never thought of anything being thankless because we’re always here for a season and a reason to accomplish a mission.”

Swanner said that she originally was going to run for District 2, but after she began getting signatures for her petition, she noticed an error in the district map and called City Secretary Norma Grimaldo and then reportedly went to the elections office where she found she couldn’t run in that district because she lived in District 4, she detailed in a previous OA article. That’s why she decided to run for At-Large, she said.

She spoke on city council term limits saying that, “Our Mayor David Turner has said he’s going to run for At-Large. That is a little bit strange to me because you’ve been our Mayor for eight years, what is it you haven’t accomplished?” she said.

“He’s had his term. They have term limits for a reason. The term limits are eight years so why would you demote yourself?”

Turner officially filed Thursday afternoon and previous District 1 council member Jo Ann Davenport Littleton has also filed for the At-Large position.

Swanner said that although Current District 2 councilman Dewey Bryant has also termed out, his position is a little different because, “I feel like it’s a move-up position being the Mayor of the City of Odessa,” she said.

She said that things can get a little slow with the same people in city council and that she hopes to bring in new ideas even if she is running against people who have been on city council before.

“I’m going to work just as hard as they’ve worked and then some,” she said.