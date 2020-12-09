State-funded program brings free COVID tests to Odessa

Odessa residents will be able to receive free COVID-19 tests beginning Friday at the Floyd Gwin Park, 1015 N. County Rd. W., thanks to a state-funded program. City officials made the announcement during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Although details are still being ironed out, EMS Chief Rodd Huber said testing will be available 9 a.m. to 4 pm., Monday through Friday. Residents can be tested inside, or a drive thru option will also be offered.

“I think this is good news for the community,” Huber told council “I think everyone has been affected by COVID – either they had it or know someone who has had it.”

Ector County is one of eight counties that were selected by the state as regional testing sites, Huber said. The state has contracted with a company that will oversee testing site operations.

The testing sites will use a procedure that collects a person’s saliva for testing, instead of the more common, and intrusive method which involves putting a 6-inch cotton swab up both sides of a person’s nose and moving it around for 15 seconds, Huber said.

The free testing will be offered through December, but city officials don’t yet know exactly how long the program will be available.

COVID-19 rates have been alarmingly high in many West Texas communities, including Ector and Midland counties. Odessa Mayor three weeks ago signed an ordinance limiting business occupancy to 50 percent and requires employees and customers to wear face coverings inside businesses. Violators can be fined up to $250.

Turner’s actions were prompted after he was notified by the Texas Department of Health that coronavirus patients had been taking up more than 15 percent of hospital beds for several weeks. Odessa’s rate at the time was 23.95 percent – an alarming rate that indicated the virus was spreading unchecked throughout the community.

Turner announced Tuesday that rates have decreased to just above 15 percent. He has previously said the ordinance restrictions will remain in effect until rates drop below 15 percent.