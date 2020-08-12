Sales tax down

A press release from the City of Odessa detailed that they received an $4,482,053.91 August sales tax check, which includes the Economic sales tax of ¼ cent.

The city will reportedly receive $3,585,643.13 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $896,410.78.

Medical Center Hospital detailed in a press release that they will receive $3,102,488 on Friday for June. That is 26.9% below the same period last year. They have received $40,305,855 Fiscal year-to-date and that is reportedly $10,006,285 or 19.9 percent below last year.

The city saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with August’s sales tax revenue total of $3,585,643.13 which reflects a $(1,700,979.74), or (32.18) percent as compared to August 2019.

The release detailed that the year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-20 is up 20.39%, or $7,654,231.90 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

The 2019-20 year-to-date amount is below the YTD amount by 16.86 percent or $9,167,317.54 and the city has reportedly budgeted $41,100,000 in net sales tax revenues for the current fiscal year.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection, August’s collection is based on June sales.