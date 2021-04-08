Sales tax dips for April

The City of Odessa received its April sales tax check in the amount of $3,355,377.84, which includes the economic sales tax of ¼ cent. The city will receive $2,684,302.27 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $671,075.57.

Odessa saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with April’s sales tax revenue total of $2,684,302.27, which reflects a $1,177,332.57, or 30.49 percent drop as compared to April 2020.

The 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $8,065,972.17 or 26.26 percent.

The year-to-date total tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is up 13.59 percent, or $2,709,365.96 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

The City has budgeted $36,000,000 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year. Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection. April’s collection is passed on February sales.