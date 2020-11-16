Runoff should be Dec. 15 for city seats

A runoff election to determine three Odessa City Council contests is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 15, Mayor David Turner announced on Monday.

City Council is expected to make that date official during their Tuesday work session.

Vying to become the city’s new mayor is Dewey Bryant, who received 43 percent of the vote and Javier Joven, who picked up 40 percent of the vote during the Nov. 3 general election. Bryant has termed out as the District 2 city council representative.

To be declared the winner in the general election, a candidate must get 50 percent of the vote plus one.

Other contests that will be decided by the Dec. 15 runoff are:

>>In the at-large council race,Turner claimed 45 percent of the vote and Denise Swanner garnered 29 percent. Turner has served two terms as mayor, but due to term limits cannot seek a third term as mayor. He is making a bid to remain on council by running for the at-large seat.

>>In District 1, Mark Matta picked up 44 percent of the vote and Michael Shelton received 19 percent of the vote.

Swanner and Matta are political newcomers. Joven is a previous city council member and Shelton is the current District 1 representative. He was appointed in 2019 by the city council to fill the term of Malcolm Hamilton, who abruptly resigned.

Council on Tuesday will also tentatively approved the election of Steven Thomas who defeated Rachel Minor for the District 2 seat. Thomas received 55 percent of the vote; Minor 45 percent.

A public hearing will be held Tuesday to allow council to discuss, and determine what agencies and organizations will receive CDBG Coronavirus funds, Turner said. The city has a pot of $1,013,413 in CDBG dollars that various organizations earlier this year submitted requests for.