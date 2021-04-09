Retreat encourages teamwork, goal setting

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven didn’t ask Councilman Steve Thompson to “please” pass the Grey Poupon during a retreat luncheon this past week at First Baptist Church.

But there was a noticeable, new air of civility between council members who participated in a two-day retreat on Thursday and Friday. Council participated in a variety of workshops including the importance of team work, treating each other respectfully, and setting city goals and priorities.

“It’s important that council treats each other with respect even when we disagree,” said Joven who has harshly criticized former council members and engaged in heated arguments with some current members since he was elected in December.

“We have a board with very strong opinions, but I want us to develop a strong, united vision. I want this board to become a strong team.”

Improving relationships among council and treating each other with more respect was a near unanimous concern mentioned by council early in the retreat.

Good governance requires an “environment of teamwork and respect,” workshop moderator, Scott Willingham, vice president of Strategic Government Resources, told council. “That doesn’t mean always agreeing, but respecting each other’s opinions.

“You need to avoid conflict on things that don’t matter.”

Council’s newfound team work was on display during the retreat as they broke into groups and participated in sessions where they developed priorities and set goals.

Council agreed on six top priorities, including the need to upgrade the city’s infrastructure, including roads and facilities like the water treatment plant.

They also mentioned a desire to make Odessa a recreation destination, which would include construction of a sports complex. Other priorities included analyzing current facilities to see if they are prepared to deal with future population growth, have staff develop a city-wide growth plan, improve marketing of the city and improving partnerships with other entities like the county.

Council was also asked to estimate when they thought projects could be completed. Some projects could be finished relatively quickly, others will require long term planning.

City Manager Mark Marrero said the city has already completed, or is in the process of studying infrastructure needs, road projects and beginning efforts to update the city’s master plan.

Rehabilitating the city’s water treatment plant will have to be conducted in phases, the team of Joven, Marrero and Councilman Mark Matta said. The estimated $97 million project would be completed in 5-, 10- and 15-year increments, they said.

Marketing and developing partnerships are ongoing efforts and difficult to attach time deadlines, said Councilwoman Mari Willis, whose group also included council members Thompson, Denise Swanner, City Attorney Natasha Brooks and Cindy Muncy, assistant city manager of administrative services.

Creating a sports recreation destination ranged from adopting a city parks master plan within the next 6 months to rehabbing existing park facilities over the next 5 years, the team of council members Tom Sprawls, Denise Swanner and Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia.

Willingham said the next step is for council to turn over their vision for the city to administrators and staff so that they can begin brainstorming on how to accomplish the goals.