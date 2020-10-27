  • October 27, 2020

Reports show Bryant still leads in contributions

Posted: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 5:52 pm

Mayoral candidate Dewey Bryant continues to rake in campaign contributions – adding another $8,436 to his nearly $33,000 war chest from Oct. 1-23, the most recent campaign finance reports that were due Monday showed.

Several candidates did not submit the required finance reports, including current Mayor David Turner. Turner, who is running for an at-large council seat, earlier this month reported that he had raised a total of $2,500 in September, of which $1,715.76 had been spent on lawn signs.

Turner, who was reached by phone late Tuesday afternoon, said he did submit a finance report. However, he said, he did not have any new contributions or expenditures for October.

Turner, has served two four-year terms as mayor, and due to term limits is not eligible to seek a third term for that position. Turner said he is making a bid for the at-large seat because he wants to remain on council.

Other candidates who did not submit finance reports on Monday, include JoAnn Davenport Littleton, who is also vying for the at-large position, and Michael Shelton Sr. and Eddie Mitchell, who are competing for the District 1 seat. District 2 candidate Rachel Minor also did not submit a report.

Bryant, a two-term District 2 City Councilman, is facing a challenge for mayor from Javier Joven and Gloria Apolinario.

Apolinario, who previously reported having raised $2,250, received an influx of $5,875 in contributions from Oct. 1-23. She spent $5,490.83 on postcards, postage, food for events and t-shirts.

Joven reported an additional $1,005 in contributions during the same October period. He previously had raised $14,500. According to finance records, Joven most recently spent $7,431.92 on political signs and campaign literature mailed to voters’ homes.

Denise Swanner, who is competing for the at-large council seat, continues to outpace her challengers in fundraising. Swanner reported raising $3,000 between Oct. 1 and 23. According to finance records, she still had another $6,826.98 left in her coffers from September.

She spent $6,113.01 on postcards, postage and t-shirts in October. Swanner previously reported raising $19,580, including $5,384 in personal funds.

LaTasha Gentry, who acknowledged Monday that her bid for the at-large position has been stymied by a lack of money, received a $5,000 contribution on Oct. 23 from Communication Workers of America Political Action Committee based in Washington, D.C. She previously reported contributions totaling $807.39.

“Over the past weekend I used the money to purchase political signs, banners and magnets,” Gentry said. “I know my bid is a long shot.”

In addition to Mitchell and Shelton, Mark Matta and Tiki Davis are vying for the District 1 seat.

Matta reported $925 in campaign contributions during October, with $663.98 spent on door hangers, donuts and food and beverages for campaign events and Facebook ads.

Davis, who had previously reported spending $6,155.49 of his own money on his campaign, received a $300 contribution in October, according to his finance reports. He has not yet spent those funds.

Steve Thompson, who is competing against Minor in District 2, reported $1,100 in contributions in October. During the same month he spent $3,699.11 on signs and political mailings.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 5:52 pm.

