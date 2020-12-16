Newly elected mayor ready to delve into city finances

Odessa’s newly elected Mayor Javier Joven on Tuesday vowed that once he takes office he will immediately call for an investigation of the city’s finances for the past 8 years.

Joven, who for years has accused the city of misspending taxpayer dollars and lacking transparency, soundly defeated former Councilman Dewey Bryant in Tuesday’s runoff by a vote of 3,662 to 2,277.

“I have been the target of so many negative, personal political attacks, but the voters saw through the lies and supported me because they want someone to hold the city accountable; and that’s what we’re going to do,” Joven said. “The first thing we need to do is form a committee to investigate the city’s spending. We need to know where we are financially and where our commitments are.

“I know I’m going to have a battle with that. I can tell you now; I’m not going to be a popular person at city hall.”

Bryant, who decided to run for mayor after terming out as the District 2 city council representative, did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Bryant and Joven were forced into a runoff after neither candidate during the November 3 general election managed to garner 50 percent of the vote plus on – which is required to be declared the winner. Bryant received 43 percent of the vote during the general election, while Joven snared 40 percent.

The results were vastly different during the runoff election.

Joven built what turned out to be an insurmountable lead in early voting, capturing 2,519 votes compared to 1,568 for Bryant.

The contest between both men was sometimes bitter and often heated – with supporters from both sides accusing each other of running negative campaigns that distorted their candidate’s records.

Joven said he doesn’t believe that bad blood will spill over the new city council. One of his top priorities will be to try being a “consensus builder” with council and earn their confidence.

At his first council meeting, Joven, who is opposed to abortions, said he will ask council to support a resolution declaring Odessa as a “sanctuary for the unborn.” He has already planned and scheduled a community prayer rally from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., December 19 on the West lawn of the Ector County Courthouse.

“The purpose of the event is to pray, fast and repent to our Lord and Savior,” Joven said.

“I know we’re not always going to agree,” Joven said. “But if someone on council presents an idea and can explain how and why it will best serve the community, I will be the first to support it. I want everyone’s voice to be heard.”

Joven said he knows first-hand what it’s like to be undermined politically. Joven served as District 5 councilman in District 5 from 1996 to 1999 before abruptly resigning prior to the end of his second term. He later ran in 2010, but lost to Dean Combs.

“Everyone has always speculated why I resigned in 1999,” Joven said. “At the time there was a voting block among district’s 1, 2 and 3, and they controlled the council, they controlled who on council received information.

“I was just there twiddling my thumbs and I was ineffective. I didn’t believe that I was able to serve my district. I stepped down with the hope that my replacement could be more effective.”

Joven campaigned as a team along with Denise Swanner, who defeated Turner in their runoff race for the at-large council seat, and Mark Matta, who defeated District 1 incumbent Michael Shelton.

Joven said he already has several items on his agenda.

