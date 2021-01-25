New fire station on agenda

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday will discuss and consider approving an $5,875,000 contract with Mid-Tex of Midland Inc. to construct the city’s new Fire Station #9.

The 6 p.m. city council meeting will be held virtually on the Webex platform that can be accessed through the city’s website.

The council’s agenda detailed that officials will discuss details of the fire station project on Tuesday, including a proposed start date. The construction company’s proposed contract with the city, Mid-Tex of Midland Inc., details that the project would be completed within 330 days.

Council members heard details about the project on Jan. 19 during a virtual work session. The new station will be just off Grandview near Buffalo Wild Wings.

Mid-Tex of Midland Inc, was one of nine companies that submitted bids for the job. The Midland-based company submitted the lowest bid, according to city bid sheets.

Council is also expected to approve a $10,000 donation from Occidental Petroleum Corporation to Odessa Fire Rescue to purchase bunker gear for suppression personnel.

Council is also expected to accept two Walmart grants totaling $7,000. Those funds will be used to pay for training and training-related equipment by Odessa Fire Rescue.