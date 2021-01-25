  • January 25, 2021

New fire station on agenda - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

New fire station on agenda

Cost is almost $6M for new northeast station located off Grandview

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 1:48 pm

New fire station on agenda oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday will discuss and consider approving an $5,875,000 contract with Mid-Tex of Midland Inc. to construct the city’s new Fire Station #9.

The 6 p.m. city council meeting will be held virtually on the Webex platform that can be accessed through the city’s website.

The council’s agenda detailed that officials will discuss details of the fire station project on Tuesday, including a proposed start date. The construction company’s proposed contract with the city, Mid-Tex of Midland Inc., details that the project would be completed within 330 days.

Council members heard details about the project on Jan. 19 during a virtual work session. The new station will be just off Grandview near Buffalo Wild Wings.

Mid-Tex of Midland Inc, was one of nine companies that submitted bids for the job. The Midland-based company submitted the lowest bid, according to city bid sheets.

Council is also expected to approve a $10,000 donation from Occidental Petroleum Corporation to Odessa Fire Rescue to purchase bunker gear for suppression personnel.

Council is also expected to accept two Walmart grants totaling $7,000. Those funds will be used to pay for training and training-related equipment by Odessa Fire Rescue.

Posted in on Monday, January 25, 2021 1:48 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
59°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: W at 24mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 59°/Low 37°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 31°
Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 55°/Low 32°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 37°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]