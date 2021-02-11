Monthly Sales tax up over last year

The City of Odessa received its February sales tax check in the amount of $5,910,479.99, a press release stated.

The amount reportedly includes the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cents. The City of Odessa will receive $4,728,383.99 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,182,096.00.

Medical Center Hospital reported that it will receive $4,354,020.58, which includes audit collections of $979,606.30, which is much higher than normal.

The city saw an increase in sales tax revenue with February’s sales tax revenue total of $4,728,383.99 which reflects a $425,968.08 or 9.90 percent increase compared to February 2020.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is up 21.20 percent, or $3,006,704.25 as compared to the budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $5,463,795.52 or 24.12 percent. The City has budgeted $36,000,000 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection, meaning February’s collection is based on December sales.