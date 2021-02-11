  • February 11, 2021

Monthly Sales tax up over last year - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

Monthly Sales tax up over last year

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 11, 2021 2:36 pm

Monthly Sales tax up over last year oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa received its February sales tax check in the amount of $5,910,479.99, a press release stated.

The amount reportedly includes the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cents. The City of Odessa will receive $4,728,383.99 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,182,096.00.

Medical Center Hospital reported that it will receive $4,354,020.58, which includes audit collections of $979,606.30, which is much higher than normal.

The city saw an increase in sales tax revenue with February’s sales tax revenue total of $4,728,383.99 which reflects a $425,968.08 or 9.90 percent increase compared to February 2020.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is up 21.20 percent, or $3,006,704.25 as compared to the budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $5,463,795.52 or 24.12 percent. The City has budgeted $36,000,000 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection, meaning February’s collection is based on December sales.

Posted in on Thursday, February 11, 2021 2:36 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
28°
Humidity: 93%
Winds: ENE at 7mph
Feels Like: 21°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 30°/Low 21°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 32°/Low 20°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens.

saturday

weather
High 26°/Low 16°
Snow showers early. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the mid teens.

sunday

weather
High 22°/Low 2°
Windy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the low 20s and lows in the low single digits.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]