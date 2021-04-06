Memorial honors shooting victims

Odessa City Council on Tuesday expressed verbal support for a proposed memorial that would pay tribute to victims of a 2019 mass shooting that devastated Odessa residents.

The proposed tribute, a 10-foot circular art piece would be placed at the corner of 42nd and Parkway streets when completed in December 2023, Odessa Art Council Executive Director Randy Ham told council during their Tuesday virtual work session.

“Initially, we were looking at placing the memorial at Memorial Gardens,” Ham said. “But upon further study we discovered it would cost $700,000 to retrofit Memorial Gardens.”

The site at 42nd and Parkway, which is owned by the University of Texas Permian Basin, will cost $300,000, Ham said.

The project would be a collaboration between the city, Odessa Art Council and UTPB.

Council is expected to consider and possibly vote to approve the proposed memorial during their April 13 council meeting.

“It’s a great project that’s definitely needed,” Mayor Javier Joven said.

Joven and other council members asked city administrators to provide them with more details about the agreement prior to next week’s vote.

City Manager Michael Marrero and Ham said details are still being completed, but should be ready for council by next week.

The memorial piece, which is being constructed by Bright Star Memorial, will cost $300,000, Ham said. The project is being paid for by private donations, of which $190,000 has already been raised.

The memorial would include the names of all 7 victims, and engraved quotes from their family members, Ham said.

UTPB is currently seeking a 25-year agreement to have the memorial placed on university property, Ham said. But the city would maintain ownership of the memorial.

UTPB and the city would share in the maintenance of the art piece and the surrounding property area, according to the current proposal. Council wants those specific obligations ironed out before they vote on the project.

Council did not appear to have any objections to passing a proposed new ordinance next week that would establish speed limits, set reduced speed school zones and prohibited parking zones.

If adopted, the ordinance would set speed limits at 40 mph at Yukon Rd. from Faudree Rd. to State Hwy. 191 and Mission Blvd. from Dorado Dr. to State Hwy. 191. A new 45 mph speed limit would go into effect at Faudree from the north right-of-way line of State Hwy. 191, north to the south curb line of Yukon.

Reduced speeds are being recommended for Yukon and Faudree roads due to residential development, City of Odessa Traffic Coordinator Hal Feldman stated in his report to council.

Conducted traffic studies indicate the speed limit changes would contribute to traffic safety, Feldman said.

Hays STEAM Academy will get a new school zone in front of the school on Monahans St., if approved. ECISD would purchase the equipment and the city would install and maintain.

Prohibited parking zones are being recommended for Country Road West after a request by TxDOT to prohibit truck parking, Feldman reported. Yukon is a request to prohibit truck parking that blocks sight distance at intersections. Faudree will have no available space for on-street parking with the new roadway design.

Council also tentatively approved a fire department proposal to purchase a new fire truck for the new Station 9, which officials said is needed to help with rising incidents and the growing community north of town.

The Custom Enforcer Pumper will cost $703,767 and take 13-14 days for delivery to the city.